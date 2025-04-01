In a depopulating Albania, why is the PM campaigning on a promise to make it easier for young people to leave?

Change font size: - + Reset

If Rama wants to be the prime minister who ushers Albania into the European Union, he must first be the leader who makes Albania worth staying in. By ANDI BALLA In his recent campaigning for the upcoming May parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Edi Rama has come up with an interesting pitch: freedom through departure. Rama is promising that Albania’s EU membership will happen by 2030. And of all the benefits that come with membership, he is heavily focusing on the one thing he knows sells well with Albanian voters: the EU passport. “The Albanian European passport… means freedom to stay…