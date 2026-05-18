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Unexploded Ordnance Puts Jared Kushner’s Resort in Albania at Risk

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12 mins read
3 days ago
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The government has paved the way for the construction of a resort on the island of Sazan, but beneath its crystal-clear waters and along its rocky shores lie hidden tons of unexploded ordnance. by Vladimir KarajUnexploded ordnance among the rocks of Sazan On the western side of the island of Sazan, where the waves crash against the steep rocks, there is an area that seafarers have named “Gryka e Xhehenemit,” or the gate to hell. On the surface, the transparent waters offer a fairy-tale, almost idyllic view of the Mediterranean, precisely the kind of natural beauty thought likely to attract…

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