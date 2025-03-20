News Analysis: A Geopolitical Shift in the Western Balkans?

Change font size: - + Reset

Trilateral Defense Pact Between Albania, Croatia, and Kosovo Redefines Regional Security Architecture? A new security alignment is taking shape in Southeastern Europe, as three nations deepen military cooperation—sparking regional tensions and redefining the balance of power. By Tirana Times Editorial Board The recent defense cooperation agreement signed between Albania, Croatia, and Kosovo represents a landmark development in the evolving geopolitical dynamics of the Western Balkans. Though not a formal military alliance akin to NATO, the pact is an unmistakable signal of growing regional coordination in the field of defense and security—one that could have far-reaching implications for the balance of…