A US Kosovo Pull-Out? The Wrong Move at a Bad Time

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Reports say Washington is considering the withdrawal of US forces from the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), sparking pushback in Washington and across Europe.

By David J. Kostelancik

Lawmakers from both parties in Congress, NATO allies, and regional governments responded to the report by warning that a premature withdrawal could destabilize the fragile security of the Western Balkans and embolden Russia and Serbia.

The US currently contributes about 600 troops to KFOR, a multinational peacekeeping force of between 4,500 and 4,800 personnel, and leads Regional Command East from Camp Bondsteel, near the city of Ferizaj. The base, built in 1999, is one of the largest US military installations in Europe and a vital logistics and operations hub for NATO in the region.

US personnel in Kosovo provide a wide range of capabilities, including intelligence, logistics, and command support. They also participate in joint exercises and regular rotations involving US National Guard units, reflecting the mission’s ongoing operational role in maintaining stability and readiness in the region. It remains a hotly contested space since Serbia’s eviction by NATO in 1999. Belgrade does not recognize its Balkan neighbor, and there are regular troop movements and civil disorder.

KFOR operates under the authority of NATO and maintains a mandate to ensure a “safe and secure environment” and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. The legal framework for the force was provided by UN Security Council Resolution 1244, which authorized an international security presence after the end of the war.

At the start of the mission in 1999, KFOR consisted of nearly 50,000 multinational troops, including a large US contingent. American forces played a central role in stabilizing the territory in the immediate postwar period when Kosovo lacked functioning institutions or security structures.

The mission gradually shifted from active conflict management to long-term peacekeeping, and troop levels declined as the security situation improved. The US role has remained strategically significant due to its leadership in the NATO command structure and its operational capabilities.

The Trump administration’s internal policy discussions about Kosovo are part of a broader review of global military commitments, which was expected last year but has still not been published. Officials have emphasized the need to allocate resources more efficiently and encourage allies to shoulder greater responsibility for regional security.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated Washington is reassessing overseas deployments to determine where US military assets are most needed. The review reflects a strategic shift to deterrence against major powers and reinforces NATO’s core mission of defending treaty members.

One argument focuses on burden sharing. European nations contribute about 65% of KFOR’s troops (Italy currently supplies the largest number), and US officials believe they should assume a larger share of the remaining responsibilities. Advocates for reducing the US role say European countries have the resources and geographic proximity to manage stability in the Western Balkans.

Yet the possibility of withdrawal has generated notable bipartisan concern in the US Congress. On March 12, a dozen lawmakers from both parties warned Rubio that a premature reduction of US forces could have knock-on effects across the region.

They argued that the American presence remains a critical deterrent against renewed ethnic flare-ups between Kosovo Albanians and Serbs. They also warned that a withdrawal could create an opportunity for external powers, particularly Russia, to expand their influence in the Western Balkans.

European allies have expressed similar fears. Officials across NATO say a reduced American presence could embolden nationalist movements in northern Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs maintain close ties to Serbia.

Analysts also warn that instability in Kosovo could spill into neighbors like Bosnia and Herzegovina, where political tensions remain high. For many European governments, the US role in KFOR symbolizes Washington’s long-term commitment to Balkan security.

The debate comes at a particularly sensitive time. Kosovo is experiencing a major constitutional crisis, involving a dispute between President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and relations with Washington have cooled.

The US suspended its strategic dialogue with Kosovo late last year as a result of actions by Kurti’s government, which it said had “increased tensions and instability.” In a statement announcing the suspension, the US Embassy in Pristina said Kurti’s actions had “posed challenges to progress made over many years” without giving specific details.

Despite the ongoing debate, NATO officials have downplayed reports of an imminent withdrawal. Spokespeople for KFOR and the alliance said no major changes to the mission are under consideration, and troop levels will continue to be determined by evolving security conditions. Kosovo’s defense ministry also rejected claims that a US withdrawal is imminent.

Nevertheless, even the possibility of a drawdown highlights broader questions about the future of NATO’s peacekeeping missions and the changing role of the US in European security. As policymakers weigh strategic priorities, the debate over KFOR underscores the continuing importance and fragility of the Western Balkans.

In light of the increased trilateral cooperation between Albania, Croatia, and Kosovo, a reduction in KFOR might be interpreted by Serbia and Russia as a sign of Western disapproval of the “minilateral” of the three countries.

On the other hand, if the US pulls back from KFOR while demonstrating support for cooperation between Albania, Croatia, and Kosovo, allies might still be reassured, and regional troublemakers deterred from exploiting any reduction in US military presence.

David J. Kostelancik is a former US senior diplomat who currently serves as a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). A career member of the US Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister Counselor, he served from 2024 to 2025 as deputy coordinator for terrorism prevention and detention in the State Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism. From 2021 to 2023, he was foreign policy adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. His overseas assignments included serving as deputy chief of mission and chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Hungary, as well as two postings in Russia. He holds bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and political science from Northwestern University, a master’s degree in Russian and East European studies from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Science degree in national security strategy from the National War College.