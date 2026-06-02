Canada’s Local Partnerships Drive Change Across Albania

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Tirana Times, June 01, 2026 – As Albania continues to strengthen democratic governance, promote inclusive growth, and support sustainable community-driven development, Canada is positioning itself as a constructive and pragmatic partner through one of its most distinctive instruments of international engagement: the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.

Known as CFLI, the program rests on a simple but powerful principle: lasting change is most effective when it is locally driven. Rather than imposing large-scale projects from above, CFLI supports small, targeted initiatives designed and implemented in partnership with local actors who best understand the needs, challenges, and realities of their communities.

Typically ranging from CAD 15,000 to 60,000, CFLI projects are modest in financial size but aim for high impact. They are designed to deliver measurable results within a relatively short period — often between six and twelve months — while creating models that can later be scaled up by local or national institutions, civil society organizations, or other partners.

In Albania, CFLI has supported projects focused on inclusive governance, human rights, gender equality, and sustainable development. Today, the program concentrates primarily on two thematic areas aligned with both Albanian priorities and Canada’s global engagement: Democratic Governance and Human Rights and Growth that Works for Everyone.

Over the past ten months, the Embassy of Canada has supported several local initiatives across Albania. Three recent projects illustrate the program’s scope, relevance, and community-level impact.

Empowering rural women in Bulqizë

In the Municipality of Bulqizë, Canada supported a project implemented in partnership with the Association for Sustainable Rural Development. The initiative focused on empowering rural women by strengthening their role in the supply chain and market for medicinal and aromatic plants.

Over the course of the year-long project, 40 rural women herb collectors improved their technical skills and moved from informal practices toward safer, standardized, and market-oriented product handling.

The project reached women in Bulqizë, Shupencë, Zerqan, Gjoricë, and Vajkal, helping them improve income opportunities and participate more actively in local economic life. One of the most important outcomes was that women herb collectors in Bulqizë engaged directly with a prospective buyer for the first time a step that demonstrated the value of collective bargaining and the broader importance of women’s economic empowerment.

Promoting safe digital engagement

Another CFLI-supported initiative focused on women and youth in northern Albania, where the Albanian Women Empowerment Network implemented a project aimed at strengthening safe and inclusive digital engagement in Kukës, Tropojë, and Burrel.

Through digital literacy activities, capacity-building sessions, and a national awareness effort, the project provided women, young people, and parents with practical tools to better navigate online spaces and respond to risks such as cyberbullying and online abuse.

In Burrel, the initiative had a particularly visible effect. Youth participants were inspired to continue meeting independently after the project activities ended, organizing constructive initiatives through their school and using the school newspaper to raise awareness about online safety.

Supporting inclusive environments for LGBTI+ youth

Canada also supported STREHA in its work to foster more inclusive and supportive environments for sexual and gender minority youth across Albania.

The project aimed to strengthen the capacity of local civil society actors and public institutions including police, judges, and health care workers to deliver more responsive services, improve support mechanisms, and encourage greater inclusion within communities.

STREHA’s work contributes to broader efforts to ensure that all Albanians feel safe, supported, and able to participate fully in society. Beyond the project itself, youth organizations from several municipalities have continued to collaborate by sharing information, resources, and opportunities. This ongoing cooperation reflects one of CFLI’s wider objectives: building sustainable networks that continue beyond the life of individual projects.

A practical model of Canada-Albania cooperation

Through CFLI, Canada has sought to support Albanian communities as they work to strengthen democracy, human rights, and inclusive economic development. The program also reflects a broader model of bilateral cooperation one based not only on government-to-government relations, but also on partnerships with civil society, local organizations, and community actors.

“Canada is proud of the meaningful work that CFLI-supported projects are delivering across Albania,” said Elissa Golberg, Ambassador of Canada. “Looking ahead to the 2026–2027 cycle, we are eager to support initiatives and organizations that expand business and professional opportunities for marginalized groups, and innovative projects that empower young people to engage meaningfully in governance and democratic processes.”

Ambassador Golberg added that CFLI continues to demonstrate the strength of Canada-Albania collaboration and the essential role civil society plays in shaping a more equitable future for all Albanians.

At a time when democratic resilience, inclusive growth, and social cohesion remain central challenges for Albania, CFLI’s local partnerships show how targeted support can produce practical change not through grand declarations, but through community-based action, measurable results, and sustained civic engagement.