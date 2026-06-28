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The Albanian Files suggests that international architecture may have served not only as design, but as a prestigious façade for opaque money, captured institutions and one-man rule.

Tirana Times, June 29, 2026 – A glossy architectural volume meant to celebrate Albania’s transformation has unexpectedly become one of the most revealing political documents of the year.

The Albanian Files, a 750-page publication by Lars Müller Publishers, brings together projects, notes and reflections from dozens of internationally known architects and studios that have worked in Albania over the past two decades. Prime Minister Edi Rama, a former artist who has long presented architecture and urban design as central to his political vision, contributed the introduction.

But since becoming public, the book has triggered a growing political storm. Critics say it offers rare, written evidence of how Albania’s so-called strategic development model works: not through transparent institutions, public debate or competitive procedures, but through direct access to the prime minister and a highly personalized system of power.

More seriously, local experts and critics argue that the publication shows how a circle of internationally celebrated architects helped legitimize projects that have served Albania’s criminal political economy. In this reading, the architects were not merely naive outsiders seduced by a small country’s ambition. They were conscious participants in a system where spectacular towers, coastal resorts and prestige developments helped provide a respectable façade for opaque capital, suspected money laundering and politically connected private interests.

The controversy has expanded beyond architecture. Writer, intellectual and public activist Fatos Lubonja has made the book public and helped create a group of about 600 members to examine its contents. Within that group, lawyers are preparing a complaint to Albania’s Special Anti-Corruption Structure, known as SPAK, according to people involved in the initiative.

At the center of the debate is a stark question: Does The Albanian Files document an architectural renaissance , or the political anatomy of an autocratic system sustained by construction, captured institutions and questionable money?

For Prume Minister Rama and his defenders, the book is an independent editorial project that reflects Albania’s openness to global architecture, experimentation and urban modernization. Rama has dismissed the criticism as part of what he called a “revolutionary inquisition” coming from the ongoing civic protest movement. He said the book is not his, was not published by him and includes autonomous contributions from architects who have worked in Albania.

But for critics, the book is damaging precisely because it is not an opposition report, a leaked file or a political pamphlet. It is a prestigious publication, largely written by the architects themselves, and it appears to show how major urban and coastal projects were conceived, promoted and legitimized through direct political patronage.

The most explosive material involves the repeated references to Rama’s personal role.

Several architects describe being contacted directly by the prime minister or working under his personal vision. In one account, architect Chris Precht says Rama sent him a message on Instagram asking whether he would be interested in working in Albania. Another architect, Alejandro Aravena, says he was contacted by the prime minister minutes after agreeing that his number could be shared. Sam Chermayeff describes receiving a late-night call informing him that “Edi” would call him, followed quickly by requests for projects in Tirana.

Such accounts may appear informal or even colorful in the world of design. But in Albania’s political context, they raise sharper questions. Why is the head of government personally recruiting architects for projects, including developments with private interests? What role do ministries, municipalities, procurement agencies, planning councils and public consultations play if decisions appear to be made through direct contact with the prime minister? And how does such a system distinguish between public vision and private advantage?

The book’s critics argue that the publication unintentionally documents a model in which architecture becomes both a political brand and a mechanism of power. Towers, resorts, public squares and coastal masterplans are presented as signs of modernization. Yet the same projects often emerge in a country where public procurement, construction permits, land use, environmental protection and strategic investment status have repeatedly come under scrutiny.

The most serious allegation is that world-famous architects have helped provide prestige and legitimacy to a development model critics associate with corruption, opaque financing and money laundering. Albania has seen a major construction boom in Tirana and along the coast, even as questions persist about the source of capital behind parts of the real estate sector.

In that sense, the architects’ role is no longer a secondary matter. Their names, studios and international reputations have functioned as a form of political and financial laundering: transforming projects born in opacity into symbols of progress, modernity and global recognition. According to local experts, this is why the architects involved should be called to testify before a parliamentary hearing in Albania and, where evidence justifies it, before SPAK.

The question they would face is simple: What did they know, when did they know it, and what due diligence did they conduct before lending their names to projects in one of Europe’s most construction-driven and corruption-vulnerable economies?

The issue is not only aesthetic. It is institutional.

In democratic systems, major urban and coastal transformations are expected to pass through transparent planning, public consultation, environmental review, procurement rules and independent oversight. In the Albanian case, critics say The Albanian Files shows something closer to rule by personal vision: a prime minister acting as curator, commissioner, gatekeeper and final arbiter of national space.

The book also highlights the absence of Albanian voices. According to critics, the publication prominently features foreign architects, studios and international design language, while Albanian architects, citizens and affected communities are largely missing. That absence has become one of the most politically charged elements of the debate. Albania appears as a territory to be imagined, redesigned and branded by outsiders, under the patronage of a leader who sees architecture as an extension of political authorship.

One of the most discussed entries is an open letter by Reinier de Graaf of the Dutch firm OMA. In the letter, written in an ironic and provocative tone, de Graaf suggests that it would be better for architects if Albania’s elections were called off and Rama continued beyond his mandates, perhaps even as president for life or king.

Rama has argued that the letter is satirical and that its inclusion proves the book was editorially free and uncontrolled. He said the criticism misrepresents the author’s style and turns irony into a political accusation.

But the letter has resonated because it captures, even as satire, the deeper unease surrounding the publication. In Albania, a country still shaped by the memory of dictatorship and centralized authority, jokes about canceling elections or elevating a leader into a monarch do not land as harmless literary irony. They echo a broader concern: that architecture has become comfortable with power when power delivers commissions, speed and visibility.

The controversy also comes at a volatile political moment. Albania has been shaken by mass civic protests that began over anger at controversial coastal development and environmental destruction, then expanded into broader demands for government accountability, transparency and political change. Protesters have accused the government of treating public land, protected areas and urban space as assets to be transferred to politically connected interests.

In that context, The Albanian Files has become more than a book. It has become evidence in a larger argument about the nature of Rama’s rule.

The prime minister’s defense rests on three main claims: that the publication is independent, that architecture has elevated Albania’s international profile, and that criticism of the book reflects an anti-development mood within the protest movement. Rama has presented Albania as an “open-air university” for architecture and urban development, arguing that international architects have contributed to the country’s modernization and to the education of future Albanian professionals.

There is some truth in the fact that Albania has drawn unprecedented attention from global architecture circles under Rama. Tirana’s central square, new towers, cultural spaces and coastal projects have placed the country on the map of international design debates. For a small post-communist state long associated with isolation, poverty and chaotic transition, that visibility matters.

But visibility is not the same as accountability.

The most important revelation of The Albanian Files is not that famous architects worked in Albania. It is the pattern of how they describe the system that brought them there. Again and again, the narrative leads back to the same figure: Rama. His vision, his invitation, his support, his taste, his personal engagement.

In a normal democracy, such concentration would be troubling. In a fragile institutional environment, it is alarming.

The deeper concern is that Albania’s transformation has not been guided by institutions strong enough to regulate power, but by power strong enough to bypass institutions. Architecture, in this reading, is not merely a profession serving clients. It becomes an instrument through which political authority reshapes territory, memory and public imagination — while private capital, often opaque, converts land and public assets into enormous profit.

Auron Tare, a historian and heritage expert, framed the issue as one of power over landscape and memory. Reflecting on the book, he recalled the warning of British architect Richard Rogers: “Never let architects lead your dreams. They always seek their own eternity.” Tare argued that autocracies do not only seek to rule people; they seek to control landscapes and historical memory as well.

That warning goes to the heart of the current debate. In Albania, architecture is no longer simply about buildings. It is about who has the authority to decide what Albania becomes, who profits from that transformation, who is excluded from the process, and who will be left to live with the consequences.

For critics, the book is frightening because it makes visible a political mechanism that had often been suspected but rarely documented so openly: the fusion of personal rule, international prestige, private development, public land and questionable capital.

For Rama, it is evidence of ambition, modernization and Albania’s arrival on the global architectural stage.

For SPAK, if the legal complaint moves forward, it may become something else: a roadmap of names, projects, contacts and decisions that could help investigators examine how Albania’s most controversial developments were conceived and approved.

The battle over The Albanian Files is therefore not a narrow dispute over architecture. It is a struggle over the meaning of power in Albania.

The book was intended to open files about architecture. Instead, it may have opened a file on the regime itself and on the international professionals who helped give that regime its most polished façade.