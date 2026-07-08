NATO’s Ankara Summit: Albania Confirmed, but No Date Set

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Tirana Times, July 8, 2026 – NATO’s Ankara Summit, held on July 7 and 8, marked less a moment of new strategic doctrine than a shift from political pledges to implementation. The central message was clear: the Alliance is moving into a phase where defence spending, industrial capacity, support for Ukraine and burden-sharing are no longer declaratory commitments, but measurable obligations.

For Albania, however, the summit carried a specific political significance. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed after the Ankara meeting that the next NATO summit will be held in Albania. Yet neither the Ankara Summit Declaration nor Rutte’s public remarks provided a date for that meeting. The declaration simply states that Allies “look forward to our next meeting,” without naming Albania, without specifying Tirana, and without clarifying whether the summit will take place in 2027 or later.

The ambiguity is notable. NATO summits are not routine annual gatherings, but high-level political meetings convened when the Alliance needs to take major strategic decisions. The absence of a date therefore leaves open an important question for Tirana: whether Albania will host the next leaders’ summit in 2027, or whether NATO may move toward a less frequent summit calendar.

The Ankara Declaration itself was short but politically dense. It reaffirmed NATO’s “ironclad commitment” to collective defence under Article 5, identified Russia as the long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security, underlined the persistent threat of terrorism, and announced more than $50 billion in new procurements. Allies also pledged €70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine in 2026, while committing to sustain at least equivalent levels of support in 2027.

This places the Ankara Summit firmly in continuity with the 2025 Hague Summit, where Allies agreed to raise overall defence and security-related spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035. The Ankara meeting was essentially about delivery: increased defence investment, expanded defence-industrial production, new capabilities, continued support for Ukraine and a more balanced transatlantic burden-sharing arrangement.

For Albania and the other Western Balkan NATO members, the implications are direct. Reaching the old 2 percent defence-spending benchmark is no longer sufficient. Albania has crossed that threshold, with defence spending projected at around 2.12 percent of GDP in 2026. According to Albert Rakipi, Chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies, “in absolute terms, the national defence budget for 2026 is expected to reach more than 600 million euros, or 2.12 percent of GDP.”

Rakipi argues that this is “a meaningful political signal,” but warns that the real question is no longer the formal percentage alone. “The real test is whether increased spending translates into usable capabilities — personnel, air defence, cyber security, logistics, readiness and interoperability with NATO,” he said.

Under NATO’s new framework, Albania will have to move far beyond the current level. “The objective is for the defence budget to reach 3.5 percent of GDP by 2035,” Rakipi noted. “In fact, by 2035, total defence-related spending is expected to reach 5 percent of GDP, because an additional 1.5 percent of GDP is supposed to be invested in critical infrastructure related to defence.”

Prof. Ilir Kalemaj, Acting Rector of New York University Tirana and Senior Associate Researcher at the Albanian Institute for International Studies, also argues that Albania’s relevance inside NATO will depend less on ceremony and more on credible contribution. “Albania’s role is that of a small Ally seeking to remain relevant through contribution and symbolism,” Kalemaj writes. “What is expected from Albania first and foremost is a real increase in its financial contribution to the Alliance, as well as a higher share of defence spending relative to GDP.”

Kalemaj underlines that the central question is not only how much Albania spends, but how it spends. “The real issue is how this increase will be implemented, and how transparent defence spending will be,” he writes, asking whether Albania will “genuinely increase spending on defence and security” or rely on old accounting practices.

This makes Albania’s expected role as host of the next NATO summit symbolically important but also politically demanding. Hosting a NATO summit would be a major diplomatic moment for Tirana and would place Albania at the centre of transatlantic security debates. It would also come at a time when the country will be expected to demonstrate that its NATO profile is not only political and geographic, but also financial, military and institutional.

“For a small ally such as Albania, its strategic value does not lie only in the size of its military, but also in its geography, regional stability, the Kuçova air base, and its role on NATO’s southern flank,” Rakipi said.

Kalemaj makes a similar point from another angle, warning that the possible summit should not be viewed merely as a domestic political trophy. “What matters is that the possible summit should not be viewed, as often happens, through the narrow lens of political capital for the ruling party or as an electoral asset if it takes place,” he writes. “It should instead be seen as an opportunity to raise Albania’s geopolitical profile at a time of systemic crises, when even the Alliance itself is not immune.”

The absence of a date, therefore, should not be treated as a technical detail. It reflects a wider NATO debate over the rhythm of summits, the management of relations with Washington, and the pressure on smaller Allies to translate commitments into real capabilities. For Albania, the confirmation of the next summit is a diplomatic success. But the lack of a date means that the political announcement has not yet become a fully scheduled NATO event.

Kalemaj notes that, after the Hague Summit, Albania had been expected to host the following NATO meeting after Türkiye. “For Albania, this would be the most important diplomatic event ever hosted in the country,” he writes. But he also identifies two threats to that prospect: Albania-specific concerns over defence spending and the broader possibility that NATO may move away from annual summits altogether.

Albania’s delegation, led by Prime Minister Edi Rama, participated in a summit dominated by larger strategic themes: Russia, Ukraine, defence spending, defence industry, Iran and the future of the transatlantic relationship. According to the material reviewed, the Albanian delegation also included Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha, Defence Minister Ermal Nufi and State Intelligence Service Director Vlora Hyseni. Albania’s meetings on the margins of the summit focused on Euro-Atlantic security, defence cooperation, Ukraine and bilateral relations.

Rakipi places Albania’s role inside the Alliance in a broader political context. “Albania is a member of the Alliance, and this remains one of the most extraordinary achievements of post-communist Albania,” he said. “I believe Albania should behave as a serious member of the Alliance, but also as a modest one.”

He warned against inflated rhetoric in foreign policy. “At times, Albania’s conduct in foreign affairs reminds me of the political culture and behaviour during communism, when Albania acted as if it were a giant in international affairs and the centre of the world, declaring war at the same time on American imperialism, Soviet social-imperialism and Chinese revisionism.”

This caution is particularly relevant at a moment when Albania is preparing to host a NATO summit but still remains a small Ally with limited military weight. “The Alliance faces much larger challenges, especially in transatlantic relations,” Rakipi said. “At the same time, within NATO there is also a hierarchy of power, influence and responsibility. The major Allies carry a different weight compared with smaller member states such as Albania, Montenegro or North Macedonia.”

The core political takeaway is that Ankara was an implementation summit. It did not reopen NATO’s major strategic choices; it pushed Allies toward execution. For Albania, the message is double-edged. On one hand, the country has been confirmed as the future host of a NATO summit, a recognition of its place within the Alliance and its strategic role in the Western Balkans. On the other hand, the absence of an official date in both the Ankara Declaration and NATO’s public summit materials leaves uncertainty over when that role will be exercised.

Rakipi also sees a broader lesson for Albanian governments. “The period in which governments in Albania could seek or purchase international support in Brussels, in NATO member states, and certainly in Washington, for short-term domestic political interests is coming to an end, despite the increasingly transactional nature of international relations and diplomacy,” he said.

Until NATO formally announces the timing, Albania’s next summit remains a confirmed political expectation, but not yet a dated event.