From the Nile to the Balkans

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By Dr. Arben Ramkaj

Tirana Times, July 3, 2026 – If you sit by the banks of the Nile on a quiet afternoon and allow its serene flow to guide your thoughts, you realize that the water remembers not only the lands it traverses, but also the people who shaped its history. Centuries ago, a young man from the Balkans brought with him the mountain breeze of Albania and the sharp gaze of the sea to rewrite the destiny of this ancient land. Muhammad Ali Pasha did not merely alter the course of Egyptian history; he sowed the seeds of an enduring friendship that today, in a world disrupted by profound geopolitical shifts, flourishes once more as a vital bridge between Europe and Africa.

Any reflection on modern Egypt must inevitably begin with the state-building vision of this prominent figure of Albanian descent. Born in Kavala to a family with documented roots in Zëmblak, Korçë, he arrived on the banks of the Nile to draft one of the most significant chapters in the history of modern Egypt. Breaking the shackles of stagnation, Muhammad Ali and his dynasty steered Egypt for nearly 150 years. They did not just construct a modern army and a consolidated administration; they instilled in Egypt the consciousness of a regional power. This legacy, extensively documented in both Arabic and European historiography, constitutes a resilient spiritual bridge between the Albanian and Egyptian peoples.

Today, modern Egypt, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, is consolidating its position as a major regional power and a strategic actor across the African continent. Through monumental infrastructure projects—spanning from the New Administrative Capital to the expansion of intercontinental corridors like the Egypt–Libya–Chad route—the nation is investing heavily in the new arteries of economic integration. By championing the African Continental Free Trade Area and pursuing a definitive South–South cooperation policy, Egypt is demonstrating its role as a primary engine of African stability and economic growth, positioning the region as a vital partner for the global economy.

This continental role naturally reflects upon Egyptian diplomacy toward the Balkans and Albania, with whom relations are entering a new phase of development. The Joint Economic Committee, reactivated after a prolonged hiatus, has unlocked fresh opportunities for investment in trade, science, and technology. Agreements between the Albanian Investment Development Agency and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones of Egypt bear witness to a concrete economic interest, as enterprises with Egyptian partners steadily expand their presence in the Albanian market. Furthermore, initiatives focused on labor mobility and the engagement of skilled Egyptian professionals in Albania demonstrate that cooperation is transcending political declarations, evolving into tangible forms of economic interdependence.

Innovation recognizes no geographical boundaries. One of the most ambitious initiatives on the international horizon is the project-concept of a submarine fiber-optic cable connecting Albania and Egypt. This geotechnological concept aims to transform Albania into a pivotal digital hub for Europe, while positioning Egypt as the primary gateway for data transmission toward Africa and Asia. Though still in its conceptual stage, this initiative proves that both nations share more than just a historical legacy; they aspire to co-construct the strategic infrastructure of the twenty-first century.

This prospective alignment coincides with the calculated diplomacy and geopolitical weight that Egypt, as a leading voice within the Arab League, has historically projected. President Anwar Sadat remains a towering figure who courageously opened a new chapter in the pursuit of regional peace, ultimately paying for this vision with his life. Atop this legacy of sacrifice stands Egypt’s current critical role as a mediator in the truce efforts for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and in managing security crises in Libya, Sudan, and Somalia. Alongside this political influence, Egypt continues to exert immense cultural and religious soft power through Al-Azhar University—the most prestigious institution of Sunni Islam, which radiates moderation across the Arab world.

As a culmination of this shared journey, the time has come to take a decisive step forward. Today, as we mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Albania and Egypt, I propose the creation of the “Mehmet Ali Pasha” Center for Global Civilization, with co-located headquarters in Albania and Egypt. This institution can serve as an enduring institutional bridge between Europe and Africa, a platform for intercontinental dialogue, a scientific incubator for technology, and a center of excellence to address global challenges, from climate change to food security. Drawing upon the Albanian model of interfaith harmony and the moderate tradition of Al-Azhar, this center would actively contribute to promoting tolerance, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence.

Muhammad Ali Pasha once envisioned within Egypt the potential to construct a modern state. Today, through the strategic partnership between Cairo and Tirana, the opportunity arises to elevate this vision to a new dimension. By uniting economic, technological, cultural, and human potential, Albania and Egypt are doing more than just strengthening bilateral ties; they have the historic opportunity to build a new bridge of cooperation between Europe and Africa for the decades to come.