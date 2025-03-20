United Arab Emirates ‘s Expanding Influence in Albania – Financial and Political Concerns

Change font size: - + Reset

By Tirana Times TIRANA, March 20th (Tirana Times ) The Albanian government has nearly doubled the projected cost of its “Smart City” initiative, now expected to cost $118.5 million—up from the initially planned $60 million—raising concerns over transparency, lack of competition, and the protection of personal data. The government announced the increased funding one day ago, revealing that the entire amount will be secured through a loan from the Abu Dhabi Development Fund. The funds will be used to implement an advanced surveillance system under the administration of the Albanian State Police, featuring thousands of intelligent cameras and sensors aimed…