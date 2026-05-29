President Begaj’s Eid Visit Signals Warmer Albania-Saudi Ties

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Albania’s president attended a high-level Eid al-Adha ceremony in Saudi Arabia, in a visit seen as strengthening Tirana’s relations with a key Arab and Muslim world power.

Tirana Times, May 29, 2026 – Albanian President Bajram Begaj was received by Saudi Arabia’s leadership during an official Eid al-Adha state ceremony hosted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in what observers described as a significant diplomatic moment for relations between Tirana and Riyadh.

Begaj participated in the annual ceremony marking Eid al-Adha and the Hajj season in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to the information provided, the Albanian head of state attended the event as a personal guest of the Saudi leadership and also met Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman during the official dinner organized for high-ranking international guests and state representatives.

The ceremony, one of Saudi Arabia’s most important annual diplomatic gatherings, brought together heads of state, senior officials, diplomats and international figures. Begaj’s participation was seen as a sign of Albania’s growing international profile and of the strengthening of relations with strategic partners in the Gulf region.

Albert Rakipi, chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies and former deputy foreign minister of Albania, said that although President Begaj’s visit took place in the framework of Eid al-Adha and the Hajj celebrations, it carries broader diplomatic importance.

“The visit is very important for Albania’s relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a strategically important country not only in the Middle East, but also as a leading state in the Arab and Muslim world,” Rakipi said.

He added that Begaj’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has led Saudi Arabia’s modernization agenda, represents “an important moment” in bilateral relations. According to Rakipi, it is in Albania’s interest, as part of its 360-degree foreign policy, to further strengthen friendly relations with Saudi Arabia, a major regional and international actor.

The invitation extended to President Begaj by the Saudi leadership is viewed as a signal of stable and constructive relations between Tirana and Riyadh, as well as recognition of Albania’s role in international diplomatic circles.

The visit comes at a time when Albania has sought to broaden its foreign policy partnerships beyond its traditional Euro-Atlantic framework, while maintaining close ties with strategic actors in Europe, the United States, the Gulf and the wider international community.