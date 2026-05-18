OTP Bank Albania inaugurates new Private Banking premises in Tirana

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Tirana Times, May 18, 2026 – OTP Bank Albania has inaugurated new premises dedicated to the Private Banking segment, unveiling an exclusive space designed for clients seeking personalized service and advanced financial standards.

Located in the heart of Tirana, the premises have been designed in line with OTP Group standards, with a focus on privacy, comfort, and the creation of a dedicated experience for premium clients. The inauguration ceremony brought together executives from OTP Group, representatives of OTP Bank Albania, partners, and clients of the bank.

Through its Private Banking service, the bank offers specialized financial advisory, tailored investment solutions, portfolio management, savings and financing products, as well as access to the international expertise of OTP Group. This approach aims to support clients in the management and long-term development of their assets through solutions tailored to their individual objectives.

The Chief Executive Officer of OTP Bank Albania, Mr. Bledar Shella, described this investment as a reflection of the bank’s vision to build long-term and sustainable relationships with its clients.

“The philosophy of OTP Group and OTP Bank Albania in Albania is to be as close as possible to the client. Therefore, the strategy we are pursuing is one of significant investments in technology, in order to make the bank faster and more digitalized. At the same time, we believe in maintaining a close relationship with our clients by expanding our presence throughout Albania through branches and ATMs.

Private Banking, beyond being a premium service, also offers a special relationship with clients in this segment. It provides trust, confidentiality, and personalized products for all elite clients,” said Mr. Shella.

Meanwhile, Mr. Attila Bánfi, Chairman of the Board of Fund Management and Managing Director of Global Markets at OTP Group, emphasized the importance of professional advisory services and the development of investment products for clients in this segment.

“OTP Group is investing heavily in serving this client segment. These clients seek expertise, flexibility, and solutions that help them plan their future with confidence. OTP Group has consolidated experience in asset management, and we are pleased to be strengthening this approach in Albania as well,” said Mr. Bánfi.

With this investment, OTP Bank Albania aims to introduce a modern service model for the premium segment, combining local expertise with the international experience of OTP Group, which is one of the leading banking groups and among the fastest-growing groups in the Central and Eastern European region, with an excellent position in terms of profitability, capital stability, and liquidity.