Albania’s EU bid faces IBAR delay

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Tirana Times, April 11, 2026 – Albania’s path toward European Union membership has entered a more uncertain phase as discussions over a key assessment report remain unfinished, exposing a gap between technical progress in reforms and the political consensus required among member states to move forward.

At the center of the process is the Interim Benchmark Assessment Report, or IBAR, which evaluates whether Albania has met interim conditions under the EU’s “Fundamentals” cluster, covering rule of law, judiciary, democratic institutions and fundamental rights. A positive assessment would allow the country to proceed toward closing negotiating chapters, a step Albania cannot take despite having opened all chapters by the end of 2025.

European Union officials say the process of adopting a common position on the report is still at an early stage, with discussions continuing among member states in the Council’s Working Group on Enlargement. Diplomats describe the talks as ongoing and technical, with no clear timeline for when a final decision might be reached.

The European Commission has maintained a broadly positive evaluation of Albania’s progress, indicating that the country has met the interim benchmarks required under the first cluster. However, that assessment has yet to secure full backing from member states, several of which have raised additional questions and concerns during recent discussions in Brussels.

According to diplomatic sources and media reports, a group of countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria and others have expressed reservations on a range of issues, from rule of law and anti-corruption efforts to property rights, minority protections and the business climate. Other member states, such as Italy and Spain, have voiced support for continuing the process, arguing that delays risk undermining the EU’s credibility in the Western Balkans.

The divergence reflects a familiar pattern in the enlargement process, where technical findings by the Commission do not automatically translate into political approval by member states, which must ultimately agree unanimously on each step forward.

In Tirana, Prime Minister Edi Rama has rejected claims that the process is blocked, describing such reports as exaggerated and politically motivated. He has argued that discussions within the EU are normal and that Albania is proceeding according to plan, emphasizing that no member state has formally vetoed progress. Rama has also suggested that the focus should remain on reforms rather than what he called misleading narratives about a freeze in negotiations.

European Union Ambassador to Albania Silvio Gonzato has echoed that view, saying the process is continuing and that ongoing discussions among member states are part of standard procedures aimed at building consensus. He has cautioned against interpreting the confidential deliberations in Brussels as signs of division, stressing that further meetings are planned and that the accession track remains active.

Opposition leaders, however, have offered a sharply different assessment, arguing that the delays reflect deep concerns among EU partners about governance and corruption. Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha has accused the government of undermining the country’s European path through what he describes as high-level corruption and political interference in the justice system. Other opposition figures have pointed to specific parliamentary decisions, including controversies linked to high-ranking officials, as damaging Albania’s credibility in the eyes of member states.

The debate comes at a time when comparisons with other candidates are becoming more pronounced. Montenegro, widely seen as the frontrunner in the Western Balkans, has already closed 15 out of 33 negotiating chapters, while Albania, despite opening all chapters, remains unable to advance without a positive IBAR assessment and the political approval that must follow.

The current situation underscores the increasingly demanding nature of the accession process, where formal progress in opening negotiations gives way to a more complex phase centered on implementation, credibility and trust. While EU officials insist the process is ongoing, the lack of a clear timeline for the IBAR decision has reinforced a sense of pause at a critical moment in Albania’s European trajectory.

For now, Albania’s EU bid remains formally on track but politically contingent, with the next steps dependent on whether member states can bridge their differences and agree that the country’s reforms are not only sufficient on paper, but sustainable in practice.