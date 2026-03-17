Building a Trusted Health Tourism Ecosystem: Albania’s Next Competitive Advantage

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by Professor Alaa Garad

Tirana Times, March 17, 2026 – There are countries you visit, and there are countries you remember. Albania is rapidly becoming the latter. I began writing this article before travelling to Albania, drawing on the country’s remarkable tourism growth and the strategic opportunities it presents. Yet arriving in Tirana has only reinforced the impressions that initially inspired this piece. I am currently here to speak at a forum organised by a partner academic institution in Tirana, and from the moment I arrived I was struck by the quality of service and the warmth of the people. At the airport, in the hotel, and in the cafés across the city, there is a visible pride in hospitality.

People genuinely seem to enjoy their work and are eager to help visitors in any way they can. Almost everyone speaks English, communication feels effortless, and throughout my stay I have felt not only welcomed but genuinely cared for. These small yet powerful experiences say a great deal about Albania’s readiness to move confidently into its next stage of tourism development. And it is precisely this culture of care and service that gives Albania a unique advantage as it looks toward the future of health tourism.

Over the past few years, Albania has moved from being a hidden Mediterranean gem to one of Europe’s most talked-about emerging destinations. The numbers confirm what visitors already feel on the ground. According to official national statistics (INSTAT), Albania welcomed approximately 11.7 million foreign visitors in 2024, a historic high for a country of just over 2.4 million people. Tourism has become not simply a vibrant sector, but a pillar of national economic momentum.

The economic impact is equally striking. The Bank of Albania reported that tourism service exports reached nearly €3.9 billion during the first three quarters of 2024, reflecting strong year-on-year growth and underscoring tourism’s role in strengthening the country’s external balance. The International Monetary Fund has similarly highlighted tourism as a key contributor to Albania’s recent growth trajectory. Meanwhile, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has identified Albania as one of Europe’s fastest-growing tourism markets, noting its rising profile among Mediterranean destinations.

These figures tell an important story: Albania has entered a new phase. It is no longer “emerging.” It is scaling.

And whenever a tourism sector reaches this stage, the strategic question shifts from growth to direction.

The Next Leap: Medical and Health Tourism

Globally, medical tourism is expanding steadily. Industry analyses from institutions such as Grand View Research project sustained global growth in cross-border healthcare over the coming decade. In parallel, the Global Wellness Institute estimates that wellness tourism now represents a multi-hundred-billion-euro global market, with strong recovery and expansion since the pandemic.

This global context matters for Albania.

Medical and health tourism is not simply about affordability. It is about trust, safety, governance, ethics, quality systems, and international credibility. It is about integrating healthcare with hospitality, regulation, digital readiness, and patient experience design.

Albania already has traction in parts of this ecosystem. Across the Western Balkans, research has identified dental and aesthetic procedures as important drivers of healthcare-related travel. Proximity to major European markets, particularly Italy, creates natural short-haul patient flows. Competitive pricing, accessible air connectivity, and Albania’s renowned hospitality culture strengthen this foundation.

But the real opportunity lies beyond individual clinics or isolated services.

The opportunity lies in building a coherent, standards-driven national ecosystem.

From Volume to Value

Traditional tourism growth is often measured in arrivals. Health tourism shifts the focus to value.

Medical travellers typically generate higher expenditure per visit, extend seasonality, and stimulate skilled employment. They also create demand across sectors: hotels, transport, translation services, digital health coordination, recovery environments, and wellness experiences.

In this sense, health tourism can help Albania move from being seen primarily as an affordable and beautiful destination to being recognised as a trusted, high-quality destination.

Trust, however, cannot be improvised.

The Central Challenge: Education, Awareness, and Accreditation

If Albania wishes to become a credible medical tourism hub in Europe, three interconnected priorities must be addressed decisively:

1. Further education and professional development across the ecosystem.

Medical tourism involves more than clinicians. It includes international patient coordinators, tourism operators, facilitators, marketing professionals, legal advisors, and policymakers. Sector-wide understanding of patient safety, ethical marketing, data protection, and cross-border responsibility is essential.

2. Awareness of governance and ethical standards.

Globally, scrutiny around cross-border medical procedures is increasing. European policymakers and health authorities are paying closer attention to patient rights, continuity of care, and advertising ethics. Destinations that ignore these trends risk reputational setbacks. Destinations that proactively align with best practice strengthen confidence.

3. International accreditation and independent quality assurance.

Perhaps most crucially, credibility must be externally validated. Independent accreditation frameworks, whether aligned with international healthcare quality standards or global patient-safety principles—provide third-party verification that reassures patients, insurers, embassies, and international partners.

Accreditation is not about bureaucracy. It is about transparency and trust. It signals that a destination is serious about quality, not only during good times, but consistently.

Countries that succeed in medical tourism do not rely solely on competitive pricing. They build visible, independently assessed systems of governance, clinical oversight, and performance measurement. They demonstrate that patient safety and ethics are embedded in their national narrative.

A Regional Opportunity

The OECD’s Western Balkans Competitiveness Outlook highlights the region’s growing economic integration and reform momentum. Albania, positioned between Mediterranean tourism demand and regional healthcare mobility patterns, has the potential to become a reference point in Southeastern Europe.

But this will require coordinated leadership.

Medical tourism cannot develop as a collection of individual successes. It must evolve as a structured ecosystem—where health authorities, tourism ministries, private hospitals, professional associations, universities, and international partners align around shared standards and long-term capability building.

Albania’s Moment

There is something deeply encouraging about Albania’s current trajectory. The country has proven it can attract attention. It has proven it can scale arrivals. It has proven that it can compete on hospitality and natural beauty.

The next chapter is about something even more powerful: confidence.

If Albania invests in advanced professional education, strengthens sector-wide awareness, and commits to internationally recognised accreditation and independent quality assurance, it can move confidently into the next phase of tourism development, one defined not by volume, but by value, trust, and long-term resilience.

Albania has already captured the world’s curiosity.

With the right strategic choices, it can capture its confidence as well.