Republic of Prosecutors or Republic of Corruption?

The question posed today is not whether there is corruption in governance, but whether there is any aspect of governance without corruption. by Blendi Kajsiu Tirana Times, February 16 2025 – If one listens to the prime minister and the media that flatter him, the greatest danger facing Albania is the Republic of Prosecutors. According to them, the country stands on the brink of a new political regime in which it is not citizens who govern, but the prosecutors of SPAK. In the modern history of Western democracies, there is no example of a democratic republic being replaced by a…