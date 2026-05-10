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From a Unique Story of Bravery to the Dangers of Holocaust Denial

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3 days ago
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Challenging Communism’s Legacy and Conspiracy Theories on Anti-Semitism in Albania. By Albert Rakipi, PhD When Johanna Juta Neumann arrived in Durrës from Hamburg, she was no more than nine years old. She and her parents could hardly have known much about Albania, a small, poor and underdeveloped country on the edge of Europe, with a population far smaller than that of their home city. Yet, in one of the darkest periods of European history, Albania became for the Neumann family what much of Europe had ceased to be for Jews: a place of refuge, protection and human dignity. Seventy-five years…

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