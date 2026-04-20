On Autocracy, Hungary, and the Cost of Crying Wolf

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by Nikola Kedhi

Tirana Times, April 20, 2026 – On the evening of April 12, 2026, Viktor Orbán, Europe’s most scrutinized, most condemned, most exhaustively theorized leader, conceded defeat in a parliamentary election. Péter Magyar’s Tisza party had won over 53 percent of the vote. The man whom the European Parliament formally designated a practitioner of “electoral autocracy” lost a free election and left. As he had done before during his political career. Viktor Orbán is such a poor dictator that every time he has lost an election, he has accepted the result.

This moment deserves more than a headline. It deserves a reckoning, not with Orbán, but with the analytical framework that spent sixteen years insisting he was an autocrat, and the institutions that treated that word as settled fact. I was in Hungary as an observer with the Liberty Coalition for Free and Fair Elections. I had visited many times before, participated in debates, and spoken to ordinary people across the country. What follows is what I saw, what the evidence supports, and what those who care about democracy, real democracy, not the ideologically filtered variety, are now obliged to confront.

The fundamental characteristic of autocracy is irreversibility: the incumbent engineers conditions under which he cannot lose, and when results threaten that arrangement, he overrides them. Orbán did not do this. He did not use cartels, organized crime, or ballot stuffing, as the OSCE mentioned in its report about Albanian elections for example. Despite sixteen years of structural advantage, the Hungarian system retained the one property that separates a flawed democracy from a genuine autocracy: a sufficiently large defeat could still remove him. Magyar understood this himself. As results emerged, he declared: “Today was a celebration of democracy.” Not a liberation from tyranny. A celebration of democracy. A leader who loses a free election and concedes it is not an autocrat. He is a dominant-party politician who has finally been defeated. These are not the same thing.

The claim that Hungary’s elections were not genuinely free rested on several pillars. Having examined the institutional architecture in detail, I can report those pillars are considerably weaker than their confident repetition suggested. In 2022, the opposition deployed observers in virtually every polling station, ran a parallel vote tabulation alongside international monitors, and found no systematic fraud at the counting level. OSCE concluded the legal framework “forms an adequate basis for democratic elections.” This year produced the same result: a clean count that no credible voice has disputed.

The National Election Commission includes delegated members from every parliamentary group and every registered party, a more pluralist structure than several Western democracies whose integrity is never questioned.

Then there is the opposition’s own reach, which the standard narrative consistently ignored. The opposition governed Budapest and the major cities with real budgets and real policy authority. RTL Klub, Hungary’s most-watched commercial television channel and consistently critical of the Fidesz government since 2010, gave the opposition sustained national coverage. Telex, 444, and Direkt36 broke genuine investigative stories without being shut down. Magyar built his movement from nonexistence to electoral majority in two years, largely through social media and online platforms, in the same information environment theorized to be determinatively closed.

The largest YouTube media, Partizan, was anti-Orban. Hundreds of millions of euros from the European Commission, USAID, and allied foundations flowed to civil society organizations operating openly and without persecution. The opposition had observers everywhere. And it won. A system that produces this outcome is not a closed system. It is a tilted one.

Intellectual honesty requires acknowledging where the criticism has genuine foundation. The judiciary is the strongest case. The Constitutional Court was expanded from eleven to fifteen members in 2010 to enable immediate Fidesz appointments. A structural seat-to-vote ratio that amplified Fidesz’s parliamentary representation is also a legitimate concern. But none of this prevented the outcome of April 12.

Honest analysis also requires the facts the standard narrative concealed. Hungary in 2010 was operating on a 1949 Stalinist constitution that his Socialist predecessors, who governed from 2002 to 2010, failed to replace, alongside the catastrophic legacy of the 2006 Gyurcsány tape. Orbán’s supermajority was democratically earned against a discredited incumbent. The reduction of parliament from 386 to 199 seats brought Hungary in line with European norms. Boundary changes in Budapest cited as gerrymandering were substantially driven by real demographic shifts, standard democratic cartography everywhere else.

Nor should his record be assessed without acknowledging what he actually built. He inherited a country that had required an IMF bailout, with unemployment above eleven percent and wages among the lowest in Central Europe. By 2019, unemployment had fallen to 3.4 percent, average wages had nearly quadrupled, Hungary had attracted major German automotive investment, and household energy prices were the lowest in the EU. His family policy was the most ambitious pronatalist investment in Europe and produced a measurable rise in the birth rate. These achievements touched the daily lives of ordinary Hungarians, and they are precisely what Western commentators, fixated on institutional questions, systematically ignored. That is why sixteen years of analysis failed to explain his popularity, and why Magyar’s winning formula surprised so many: it was not a rejection of what Orbán built in the first decade, but a verdict on what occurred in the second, when economic stagnation, corruption, and an apparent disconnect among party elites with the people exhausted the patience of a loyal electorate.

Fidesz’s failure to reach young Hungarians was perhaps the most telling symptom of that disconnect. A generation that grew up entirely under Orbán, that built its political identity through social media and YouTube rather than state television, voted against him overwhelmingly, in the same information environment his critics insisted was closed. That is not the behavior of a captured electorate.

The European Commission, meanwhile, withheld tens of billions in cohesion funds through conditionality mechanisms of contested legal basis and visibly selective application. Poland under the Law and Justice government received similar treatment; funds were released quickly after Tusk’s election. The same institutions that never applied conditionality to sixteen years of Angela Merkel or thirteen years of Mark Rutte activated it selectively against Eurosceptic incumbents. Much is made of Trump’s endorsement of Orbán and VP Vance’s visit. Considerably less is said about the Commission’s economic coercion or the European leaders who openly backed his opponents. If a supranational body withholds funds of this magnitude to produce political change in a member state’s elections, the accurate description is economic coercion targeted at democratic outcomes. Orbán was accountable to Hungarian voters, as April 12 proved. The Commission answers to no comparable mechanism.

I also want to address what the global left is celebrating, because I am not sure they understand what they are cheering. Hungary did not elect a left leaning liberal. The three parties entering parliament are all right of center. The left does not exist as a parliamentary force. Magyar emerged from Fidesz’s own ranks, has said he will continue current migration policy, and has been explicit that a radical cultural course change is not what he represents.

Hungarians chose a conservative alternative to a conservative incumbent they had grown tired of. Hungary remains a conservative country. It simply voted for a different conservative. The idea that Brussels won, or that progressive values triumphed, is fiction. As many Hungarians told me directly: Hungary comes first to them, not what some unelected bureaucrat thinks. As a committed Atlanticist, I watched with genuine unease Orbán’s rapprochement with Russia and China and his partial abandonment of free market principles. But that was a judgment for Hungarians to make, and they made it.

The word autocracy carries moral weight accumulated from the actual experience of people who lived under Mao, under Stalin, under Ceaușescu, under Hoxha. When we deploy it against a politician who loses elections and leaves, we do not merely make an analytical error. We steal vocabulary from people who need it. We tell Lukashenko’s victims their experience is comparable to losing a parliamentary seat in Budapest. We drain the concept of its force precisely when it is most needed, when genuine autocrats must be identified and confronted.

The inflation of the term does not protect democracy. It protects the real autocrats, by making the designation carry no particular stigma. And it handed Orbán a legitimate grievance he exploited effectively for years. A stronger case, built on accurate foundations and applied consistently regardless of ideology, would have been far harder to dismiss. Hungary under Orbán occupied a debatable position on the democratic spectrum, but one closer to the democratic pole than the authoritarian one, and now demonstrably capable of the thing that matters most: the peaceful transfer of power through citizens casting ballots freely. The real autocrats were watching this debate for sixteen years. They found it useful. We owe it to their victims to finally understand why.

Nikola Kedhi is Executive Director of the Albanian Conservative Institute (ACI) He observed the 2026 Hungarian parliamentary elections under the LCFFE international observer mission. A full report of what he saw can be found at https://albanianconservativeinstitute.org/on-autocracy-hungary-and-the-cost-of-crying-wolf-observations-from-hungary