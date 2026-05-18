Shadow Fleet, Weak Oversight: How Russian Sanctions Evasion Reached Albania’s Ports

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Tirana Times, May 18, 2026 – Albania’s ports have emerged as a potential weak point in the international effort to enforce sanctions against Russia, following revelations that vessels linked by Ukrainian intelligence to Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet” have visited the country since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The case centers on a tanker that arrived near the Porto Romano oil terminal in Durrës in February 2023 carrying 21,000 tons of gasoil. The accompanying documents declared the fuel as originating from Azerbaijan. However, Albanian authorities raised suspicions after examining the vessel’s route and the circumstances of a ship-to-ship transfer in international waters near Greece, a practice often used to obscure the origin of cargo.

The investigation was eventually closed due to insufficient evidence proving that the fuel was Russian. Yet the case has acquired broader significance after Ukrainian military intelligence later placed the same vessel, now operating under a different name, on a sanctions list linked to Russia’s shadow fleet. According to Ukrainian sources, the vessel was allegedly involved in transporting Russian oil products in 2025 and had operated with irregular tracking signals in sensitive maritime areas.

The issue goes beyond a single tanker. Ukrainian intelligence has identified several vessels suspected of transporting Russian oil, petroleum products, weapons or stolen Ukrainian grain, and at least some of them are reported to have entered Albanian ports since 2022. This raises uncomfortable questions for Albania, a country that has strongly condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine and aligned itself politically with Western sanctions.

Russia’s shadow fleet is not a formal naval structure, but a loose network of aging tankers and cargo ships operating through opaque ownership, offshore companies, frequent changes of flag, ship-to-ship transfers and complex documentation. These practices make it difficult for customs, prosecutors and port authorities to determine the real origin of cargoes or the beneficial owners behind the vessels.

For Albania, the challenge is both legal and institutional. Even when suspicions are strong, proving that a cargo violates sanctions can be extremely difficult. Oil can be blended, documents can be altered, ownership can be hidden through offshore structures, and ships may operate in waters where direct inspection is limited. The closure of the Porto Romano case shows the gap between suspicion and legally admissible proof.

The risk is not only geopolitical. Shadow fleet vessels are often older, poorly insured or operating under less transparent regulatory regimes, creating environmental and maritime safety concerns. A major accident or oil spill near Albanian waters would expose the country to costs far beyond the immediate issue of sanctions enforcement.

The investigation also points to another dimension: the movement of grain from Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories. While Russian grain itself is not banned in the same way as oil products, vessels suspected of transporting stolen Ukrainian grain have reportedly called at Albanian ports. This places Albania in a sensitive position, where normal trade flows can overlap with allegations of war-related economic exploitation.

The broader lesson is clear: Albania’s political alignment with Western sanctions must be matched by stronger technical capacity, better maritime intelligence, closer cooperation with neighboring countries, and deeper coordination with EU, NATO and Ukrainian authorities. Ports such as Durrës and Porto Romano are no longer only commercial gateways; they are also part of a wider sanctions battlefield.

The Albanian case illustrates how Russia’s war economy reaches far beyond the Black Sea. It also shows that small countries with limited monitoring capacity can become vulnerable entry points in complex global networks designed to evade sanctions. For Albania, the issue is no longer whether it supports Ukraine politically, but whether its institutions can prevent its maritime infrastructure from being used, even indirectly, by networks serving Moscow’s war machine.

Based on investigative material provided by BIRN.