Serbia Faces Mounting Scrutiny as Democratic Backsliding Deepens

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Serbia could lose €1.36 billion from the EU Growth Plan over rule of law and democratic concerns, according to the European Movement in Serbia.

Tirana Times, April 11, 2026 – Serbia’s path toward European Union membership is facing renewed uncertainty amid growing concerns over democratic backsliding, rule of law deficiencies, and mounting tensions between the government and key segments of society. A recent statement by the European Movement in Serbia warns that Belgrade risks losing up to €1.36 billion in financial assistance under the EU’s Western Balkans Growth Plan, reflecting what it describes as a sustained deterioration in democratic governance.

According to the organization, the warning aligns with indications that the European Commission is considering suspending financial support due to Serbia’s failure to meet key reform benchmarks. The potential freeze is seen not as an isolated development, but as part of a broader pattern in which official policies increasingly diverge from EU standards and domestic democratic expectations.

The statement highlights a series of actions by Serbian authorities that it argues run counter to both citizens’ demands, expressed through months of protests, and obligations stemming from the EU accession process. Central to these concerns is the government’s handling of a deadly infrastructure collapse, where, instead of ensuring accountability, authorities are accused of obstructing investigations and avoiding institutional responsibility.

Particular criticism is directed at recent judicial amendments, referred to in the statement as “Mrdić’s law,” which are said to undermine prosecutorial independence, interfere in organized crime cases, and limit cooperation with international partners. Such measures, the European Movement in Serbia argues, represent a direct challenge to the rule of law, one of the EU’s core accession criteria.

Electoral processes have also come under scrutiny. Despite longstanding recommendations from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, recent local elections have been criticized by independent observers for failing to meet the standards of free and fair competition. This has reinforced concerns that democratic procedures are being systematically weakened.

The climate in the education sector further illustrates the depth of the tensions. The statement points to what it describes as a campaign of pressure against universities, including arrests of students and public attacks on academic figures. These developments are seen as undermining university autonomy and contributing to a broader environment of intimidation.

Media freedom remains another key concern. Independent outlets such as N1 and Nova S continue to face various forms of pressure, while delays in appointing members to the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media (REM) raise additional questions about regulatory independence and pluralism.

In its assessment, the European Movement in Serbia concludes that Serbia is moving in the “wrong direction” with an accelerated pace of democratic deterioration. It warns that the foundations of democratic order, freedom of expression, and institutional accountability are increasingly under threat, despite official claims that the country remains firmly on a European path.

For the European Union, Serbia’s trajectory presents a critical challenge. As a key country in the Western Balkans, its reform performance is closely tied to the credibility of the enlargement process. Any decision by Brussels to suspend funding would signal a tougher, more conditional approach to enlargement, particularly in cases where democratic standards are perceived to be eroding.

At the same time, the situation underscores the growing gap between political rhetoric and governance realities in Serbia. As domestic tensions persist and external pressure mounts, the question facing both Belgrade and Brussels is whether the country’s European trajectory can be preserved, or whether it is entering a phase of deeper strategic uncertainty.