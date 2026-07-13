Kanye West in Tirana: Has a Global Spectacle Become a Political Backfire?

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Planned before Albania’s protest movement began, the concert was intended to strengthen the country’s international profile. But public financing, free tickets and a radically changed political context turned it into a debate over image, accountability and the use of state power. Tirana Times, July 12, 2026 — When Kanye West appeared on stage in a specially constructed arena outside Tirana on Saturday night, the Albanian government achieved its immediate objective. The concert went ahead, the venue appeared full and images of a major international spectacle circulated widely on social media. Politically, however, the outcome may have been very different from…