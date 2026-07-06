Saudi Ambassador Meets Head of Albania–Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Group

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Tirana Times, July 6,2026 – Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Albania, H.E. Turki bin Ibrahim Al-Madi, received Albanian MP Baldi Çomo, Chairman of the Albania–Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Eriol Mile for talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

According to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Tirana, the meeting discussed ways to deepen cooperation and further develop relations in areas of mutual interest.

Çomo underlined the importance of strengthening parliamentary and friendly relations between the two countries, highlighting the potential to expand cooperation in the economy, culture, tourism and institutional exchanges.

The meeting is part of Ambassador Al-Madi’s introductory contacts with senior Albanian officials following the presentation of his credentials to President Bajram Begaj on June 5. His appointment comes as Albania and Saudi Arabia continue to expand political, diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.