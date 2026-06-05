Saudi Ambassador Presents Credentials To Albanian President As Ties Gain Momentum

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Tirana Times, June 05, 2026 – Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Albania, Turki Ibraheem Almadhi, presented his credentials to President Bajram Begaj, marking the formal start of his diplomatic mission in Tirana.

Begaj welcomed the ambassador and wished him success, reaffirming Albania’s commitment to further strengthening friendly relations and cooperation with Saudi Arabia “in the interest of the citizens and the shared interests of both countries.”

Almadhi is a career diplomat with a long record in Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic service. He has served in the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, worked on European affairs and the European Union file, and later served as deputy head of mission and head of the consular section at the Saudi Embassy in Bulgaria. He also served as deputy head of mission in Oman, worked in the Undersecretariat for Consular Affairs, and most recently held the post of assistant director general for visas. He holds a degree in political science from King Saud University and a diploma in international relations from the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies.

The appointment comes as Albania and Saudi Arabia have seen growing political, diplomatic, economic and cultural contacts in recent years.

Dr. Arben Ramkaj, director of the Middle East and Arab World Program at Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) told Tirana Times that relations between Albania and Saudi Arabia have expanded over the past five years.

“Saudi Arabia is a very friendly country that helped Albania in the early and difficult years of transition after the 1990s,” Ramkaj said. “I am convinced that relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen, at a time when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the most important countries not only in the Middle East. There should be more exchanges, and there is great potential in the economic field.”

Albert Rakipi, Chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies and a former deputy foreign minister, said Albania should pursue a “360-degree foreign policy” in which Saudi Arabia has a central place.

“From a geopolitical perspective, Saudi Arabia is an emerging power with considerable influence beyond the Arab world,” Rakipi said. “Albania is a small country, but it is a NATO member and soon an EU member. At the same time, it is a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and this can be an advantage for Albania, for NATO and for the EU.”

Rakipi said Saudi Arabia’s regional and diplomatic influence was also evident in the recent recognition of Kosovo by Syria. Syria officially recognized Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state following a trilateral meeting in Riyadh between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani. Saudi Arabia welcomed the Syrian decision, which was widely seen as an important diplomatic development for Kosovo.

“The recognition of Kosovo by Syria was made possible through the influence, intervention and support of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during President Vjosa Osmani’s visit to Riyadh,” Rakipi said. “It is an important recognition that may encourage other recognitions from a region where some countries still recall the former Yugoslavia and the Non-Aligned Movement with a certain nostalgia.”

AIIS conducted a survey last year on Albanian public perceptions of Saudi Arabia. Dr. Arben Ramkaj said the findings showed broadly positive views, but also limited knowledge among Albanians about the kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030.

“Perceptions are positive, but knowledge remains shallow”, Dr. Ramkaj said. “They are still largely linked to oil and religion, while there is little awareness of the major transformation and modernization reforms undertaken by Saudi Arabia’s leadership through Vision 2030.”

Cultural exchanges have also increased. Ramkaj said “Tirana Times” and other publishers have introduced Albanian readers to Saudi writers in recent years.

Alba Cela, executive director of AIIS, said the Institute will begin cooperation this year with the Prince Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies to organize an annual diplomatic academy. The program will include advanced seminars for young diplomats and foreign policy experts from Albania and the wider Balkan region.

Almadhi will also serve as Saudi Arabia’s non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia.