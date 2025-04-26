Elmar Brok: Berisha calls for liberation – Rama’s power crumbles

Change font size: - + Reset

A new chapter is dawning in Albania. For the first time in years, Edi Rama’s iron-fisted rule

is beginning to totter. The country is facing a historic decision: Freedom or downfall. And in

the midst of this moment, an old fighter rises up – Sali Berisha, the symbol of Albania’s first

liberation, is back on the stage of history.

Only a few months ago, he was sidelined by the government and imprisoned under house

arrest, but today Berisha is back on the squares and streets of his country. He is not alone: at

his side is the international elite of the Christian Democrats, led by Elmar Brok, the voice of

Europe from Germany.

On Friday evening, Brok spoke in Kavaja, the place where the spark of freedom was ignited

35 years ago. His words echoed through the crowd like a wake-up call: “Back then, you freed

yourselves from the chains of communism. Today you are once again faced with the choice:

freedom or a relapse into a drug state!” With Berisha, said Brok, Albania could finally take its

place in a free Europe. With Rama, the dream of a just, European Albania was in danger of

being shattered.

And on the eve of Pope Francis’ funeral, in a time of spiritual trial, Brok called out God’s age-

old message to the Albanians: “Do not be afraid!”

But the attacks on Berisha and the opposition are merciless. Rama is pulling out all the stops

to save his power – slander, intimidation, persecution. But the voice of the people is getting

louder. On Sunday, the representatives of the Christian Democratic International gathered in

Tirana for a historic congress – hosted by Sali Berisha. A scene of global political symbolism.

Elmar Brok told this newspaper exclusively: “Sali Berisha has led his people to freedom

once. And he will do it a second time. He brought Albania into NATO – now he will lead free

Albania into the European Union.” And the decision is now in the hands of the people:

between freedom and mafia, between future and downfall.

Albania is on the brink – or at the beginning of a new era. The call for freedom can no longer

be ignored.