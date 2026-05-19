Modigliani Comes to Tirana as Kalo Gallery Expands Albania’s Cultural Horizon

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana Times, May 15, 2026 — Kalo Gallery, one of Tirana’s most prominent private cultural spaces, has opened an exhibition dedicated to Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani, marking a significant moment for Albania’s growing contemporary art scene.

The exhibition brings to the Albanian public works associated with one of the most distinctive figures of early 20th-century European modernism, known for his stylized portraits, elongated necks and deeply recognizable artistic language. For many visitors, Modigliani is familiar through museums, catalogues and films, but the opportunity to encounter his art in Tirana gives the event a special cultural weight.

Kalo Gallery has built its profile around the promotion of visual art across borders, presenting Albanian artists abroad while also opening its doors to international artists and cultural projects. Over the years, the gallery has represented Albanian art in international fairs and initiatives in cities including Thessaloniki, Milan, Vancouver, Ljubljana, Paris, Strasbourg, The Hague and Washington, D.C., while hosting artists from Europe, the United States, Asia and the wider region.

The Modigliani exhibition is being presented as a milestone not only for the gallery but also for Tirana’s cultural life, showing how Albania is increasingly becoming a credible venue for major international artistic projects. The organizers said the event also reflects the broader cultural partnership between Albania and Italy, extending beyond business and politics into the field of art and public culture.

In addition to its activities in the capital, Kalo Gallery has expanded its mission beyond Tirana through initiatives such as “Art in Village,” including the opening of a new gallery space in Luzat and plans for the Modigliani exhibition to travel further to Memaliaj, near the Vjosa River. The move underlines the gallery’s ambition to bring high-level cultural events not only to the capital but also to communities outside Albania’s main urban centers.