Tirana Marks International Arabic Language Day with a Festive Ceremony

Tirana, Tirana Times, 19 December 2025 – International Arabic Language Day was commemorated in Tirana through a festive ceremony organized by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Republic of Albania, bringing together a broad representation of Albanian state institutions, the diplomatic corps, universities, the academic community, cultural figures, as well as scholars and translators of the Arabic language.

Representing the Albanian Government at the event were the Minister of Agriculture, Andis Salla; the Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Miriam Shyti; the Deputy Minister of Culture; members of the Albanian Parliament; and representatives of central and local government institutions. Also in attendance were rectors and professors from Albania’s public universities, including the University of Tirana, the University of Elbasan, the University of Durrës, and the University of Vlora; academics from the Academy of Sciences of Albania; prefects from the Shkodër and Fier regions; mayors; directors of scientific research centers; as well as scholars, lecturers, and translators of the Arabic language.

The ceremony was held in the context of World Arabic Language Day under the theme “New Pathways for the Arabic Language: Policies and Practices for a More Inclusive Linguistic Future,” highlighting the role of Arabic not only as a historical and cultural heritage but also as a contemporary instrument of knowledge, dialogue, and development.

The event opened with welcoming remarks by the Cultural Attaché of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Muteb Alharithi, who emphasized that the Arabic language is a language of history and civilization, of thought and spirit, and a powerful bridge of communication between peoples and cultures. He noted that the celebration of this day is not merely an act of honoring the past, but also an orientation toward the future, viewing Arabic as a living language that renews itself, engages in dialogue, and adapts to contemporary developments. According to him, Arabic has been and continues to be a vessel of knowledge and a human voice that transcends geographic and cultural boundaries, building bridges of understanding among societies.

In his keynote address, His Excellency Faisal Ghazi Hifzi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Albania, expressed his pleasure and honor in organizing this event in Tirana, stressing the importance of the Arabic language as a language of thought, civilization, and human communication that transcends time and space. He noted that this year’s theme reflects a growing awareness of the shared responsibility to preserve and develop the Arabic language, considering it not only a heritage to be safeguarded but also a civilizational project that must be continuously updated and adapted to scientific and technological developments.

The Ambassador highlighted the continued commitment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, to supporting and promoting the Arabic language, with particular emphasis on the role of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language. He underlined that this institution plays a key role in strengthening the use of Arabic, developing language policies, supporting scientific research and translation, and expanding its international presence, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. In this context, the Ambassador also praised the cultural and intellectual relations between Saudi Arabia and Albania, emphasizing that cooperation in culture and language constitutes a solid foundation for a sustainable partnership between the two countries and their peoples.

In his address, Minister of Agriculture Andis Salla underscored the importance of International Arabic Language Day and the contribution of Arabic to the history of knowledge and global civilization. He stressed that Arabic, as the language of the Holy Qur’an, has conveyed universal messages of faith, peace, and coexistence across centuries, playing a significant role in shaping human thought. The Minister noted that this year’s theme calls for more innovative approaches to language, viewing it not only as a means of communication but also as a factor of cultural, educational, and social development. He also commended the role of the King Salman Global Academy for its engagement in the study, modernization, and promotion of the Arabic language, as well as for its international cooperation efforts, reaffirming Albania’s support for intercultural and interlinguistic dialogue.

On behalf of the Secretary General of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, Professor Abdullah bin Salih Al-Washmi, remarks were delivered by Faisal Al Harbi, who conveyed the greetings of the Academy’s leadership and emphasized the importance of institutional care for the Arabic language as an essential component of cultural identity. He presented a comprehensive overview of the Academy’s programs and initiatives, which extend to more than sixty countries worldwide and cover areas such as education, language policy, computational linguistics, cultural content, and international cooperation. According to him, these initiatives target diverse groups, from children and students to researchers, media professionals, and institutions, ensuring that Arabic remains an active and present language in today’s global reality.

The ceremony concluded with an award presentation honoring individuals and institutions that contributed to the success of the cultural event. Decorations and symbolic gifts were presented by Ambassador Faisal Hifzi to Minister Andis Salla, Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Miriam Shyti, representatives of universities and academic institutions, the President of the Center for Interfaith Cooperation Arben Ramkaj, the Director of Tirana Times Jerina Zaloshnja, the representative of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language Faisal Al Harbi, and translator Elmaz Fida.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its gratitude to all guests for their participation and valuable contributions, emphasizing that the Arabic language will continue to serve as a language of dialogue, construction, and rapprochement among peoples, as well as an important bridge of communication and intercultural understanding.

World Arabic Language Day is marked every year on 18 December to honor one of the world’s oldest and most widely spoken languages, which has played a significant role in the history of human civilization, science, literature, and diplomacy. With more than 400 million speakers, Arabic remains a key instrument of communication across a vast geographic area. The event was widely regarded as an important contribution to promoting the Arabic language, strengthening cultural dialogue, and deepening the friendly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Albania.