10KSA in Tirana Saudi Embassy promotes a new culture of health awareness

By Tirana Times

Tirana Times, December 10,2025.

10KSA arrived in Tirana through a special awareness-raising event organized by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the first introduction in Albania of one of the world’s most recognized global initiatives for preventive health and community empowerment. Deputy Ambassador Ahmed Alhrabi, who led the event, underlined in his remarks the importance of cooperation between educational and health institutions, noting that investing in citizens’ health forms the foundation of every sustainable development effort. He highlighted that the 10KSA initiative aims to strengthen a culture of prevention based on knowledge and collective responsibility, fully aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to improve quality of life.

Alongside the keynote remarks of Deputy Ambassador Alharbi, the Rector of the University welcomed the initiative and expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Embassy for organizing an event dedicated to raising awareness about cancer, “the world’s deadliest disease,” as he put it. He emphasized that cancer affects millions of lives every year and that behind each statistic lies a personal story of courage and hope. The Rector recalled that up to half of cancer cases can be prevented through lifestyle changes and early detection, underscoring the transformative power of awareness. He urged students and guests to learn the signs, encourage screenings, support research, and speak openly about cancer, reminding the audience that “silence helps cancer win, but awareness helps us fight.”

The event continued with a discussion panel featuring lecturer Elona Gjebrea Hoxha, blogger Xheklina Bylykbashi, and Saudi student Lin Faisal, who offered perspectives on the challenges and importance of health education, the role of women in promoting a new culture of awareness, and the need to encourage healthier lifestyles within communities. The speakers stressed that universities and educational institutions play an irreplaceable role in shaping the new generation and in transforming scientific knowledge into everyday habits that positively impact public health.

In closing, Deputy Ambassador Alharbi expressed his hope that the event would inspire participants to take concrete steps toward a healthier and better-informed future, describing this cooperation as an example of the new health diplomacy that Saudi Arabia is promoting internationally. He recalled that the 10KSA initiative, founded by Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, is globally recognized for its awareness programs, particularly for its contributions to cancer education and prevention.

With the introduction of 10KSA in Tirana, the Saudi Embassy laid the foundations for broader cooperation in health education, bringing renewed attention to the importance of prevention and healthy living as part of a modern vision for social development and well-being.