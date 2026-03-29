AIIS Honors Ilir Ikonomi with “Jorgji Qirjako” Translation Prize

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana Times, March 26 , 2026 – The Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) has awarded its prestigious annual “Jorgji Qirjako” Translation Prize for 2025 to historian and translator Ilir Ikonomi, recognizing his outstanding contribution to bringing major works of international scholarship to the Albanian audience.

Ilir Ikonomi received the award for his translation of Albania During the Second World War by renowned historian Bernd Fischer, a landmark study on one of the most critical periods in Albania’s modern history. The award ceremony brought together academics, researchers, and public figures, highlighting the growing importance of translation in strengthening intellectual and academic life in Albania.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ikonomi, known for his acclaimed historical works on figures such as Faik Konica and Fan Noli, said he was particularly pleased to bring Fischer’s work to Albanian readers. “For me, translating this book was also a form of re-reading it,” he noted. “I believe those who have not read it should do so, while those who read it 30 years ago should revisit it, not only students and professors of history, but a broader audience as well.”

The prize was presented by writer Ylljet Alicka, chair of the jury, who praised the translation as a major intellectual contribution. Alicka emphasized that through Ikonomi’s work, Fischer’s book becomes one of the foundational texts for understanding Albania’s modern historical trajectory.

The annual award is named in honor of Jorgji Qirjako, one of Albania’s most distinguished translators and a central figure at AIIS for more than two decades. Qirjako translated nearly one hundred major works from English into Albanian, bringing global thought and scholarship closer to Albanian readers. His translations include works by leading international authors such as Henry Kissinger, Francis Fukuyama, Samuel Huntington, and John Stoessinger, among others.

Beyond his work as a translator, Qirjako was also an avid reader, book reviewer, and member of literary juries. In recognition of his exceptional contribution to Albanian culture and scholarship, he was awarded the title “Grand Master” by the President of the Republic in 2021. He remains a deeply respected figure among colleagues, scholars, and the broader intellectual community.

The “Jorgji Qirjako” Prize is awarded annually to the best Albanian translation of non-fiction works in fields such as international relations, political science, history, diplomacy, European integration, law, and economics. The jury evaluates both the quality of the translation and the extent to which it expands access to global expertise for Albanian audiences.

By honoring Ilir Ikonomi, AIIS reaffirms its commitment to promoting excellence in translation and to strengthening the intellectual bridge between global scholarship and Albanian readers.