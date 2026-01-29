Elbasan County Council Honors Saudi Ambassador for Humanitarian Contributions

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana Times, January 29, 2026 – This Tuesday, the Elbasan County Council has formally honored the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Albania, Faisal Ghazi Al-Hafthi, in recognition of his humanitarian engagement and his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations at the local level.

The ceremony, held in Elbasan, brought together members of the County Council, representatives of local institutions, academics, religious leaders and diplomatic figures, underscoring the symbolic importance attached to the recognition. Among those in attendance was the Ambassador of Qatar to Albania, alongside municipal council members from across the region.

In awarding the Certificate of Appreciation, the Elbasan County Council highlighted a series of humanitarian initiatives supported by the Saudi ambassador during his tenure in Albania. These include assistance directed toward vulnerable groups, particularly children with special needs and orphans, as well as broader efforts to promote social solidarity and community support. Council representatives emphasized that the recognition reflects not only individual initiatives, but also a sustained pattern of engagement with local institutions and communities.

Speaking at the event, representatives of the County Council noted that the decision to honor Ambassador Al-Hafthi was endorsed by all seven municipalities that make up the Elbasan region. This collective backing was presented as an expression of appreciation from across the county, rather than from a single local authority. Officials underlined that humanitarian diplomacy at the local level can play a meaningful role in building trust and long-term cooperation between countries.

Ambassador Al-Hafthi expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as a sign of friendship and mutual respect between Albania and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He stressed the importance of cultural dialogue and interfaith understanding as foundations for peaceful coexistence and sustainable development, particularly in societies marked by diversity. According to the ambassador, humanitarian cooperation creates practical channels for dialogue that complement formal diplomatic relations.

The ceremony also reflected a broader trend of increased engagement by Saudi Arabia in Albania over recent years, particularly in the fields of humanitarian assistance, cultural exchange and development-oriented initiatives. While diplomatic relations between the two countries have traditionally been conducted at the national level, local institutions have increasingly become platforms for cooperation, especially in social and community-focused projects.

Elbasan officials noted that such engagement has tangible effects at the local level, where needs are often most visible and where international support can directly translate into improved services and opportunities for vulnerable populations. They added that recognition of diplomatic partners is also a way of signaling openness to continued cooperation and dialogue.

The event concluded with reaffirmations from both sides of their interest in maintaining constructive relations and exploring further avenues for collaboration. As Albania continues to diversify its international partnerships, local-level initiatives such as those recognized in Elbasan illustrate how diplomacy, humanitarian action and community engagement can intersect in practical and visible ways.