Saudi Cultural Heritage Celebrated in Prishtina with Opening of “Urat” Exhibition

Tirana Times | May 2nd | Prishtina, Kosovo — A unique cultural bridge between Kosovo and Saudi Arabia was inaugurated on Thursday with the opening of the “Urat” exhibition in central Prishtina, showcasing the Kingdom’s rich Islamic and cultural heritage.

Organized in partnership between the Islamic Community of Kosovo and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the exhibition is the first of its kind in the country. It features rare Quranic manuscripts, Arabic calligraphy, historical photographs, and interactive virtual reality experiences, offering visitors an exceptional window into the spiritual and artistic traditions of Saudi Arabia.

Kosovo’s acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti, along with Prishtina Mayor Përparim Rama and Islamic leaders, attended the ceremony held in Skënderbeu Square, hailing the event as a landmark for interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

“The name ‘Urat’ — which means ‘bridges’ — is profoundly appropriate,” Kurti said in his address. “Saudi Arabia has stood with Kosovo in key historical moments. Their support, especially during challenging times, has been vital and symbolizes a strong and sincere friendship.”

Kurti also highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties, citing a recent agreement to establish direct flights between the two countries. “We are committed to deepening our partnership through cooperation in tourism, education, the economy, and culture,” he added, noting the growing number of mutual visits by citizens of both nations.

Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Deputy Ambassador to Albania Ahmed al-Harithi during the opening of the exhibition in Pristina.

The exhibition also reflects Saudi Arabia’s broader mission to promote cultural diplomacy and build global bridges of understanding. Speaking on behalf of the Kingdom, Deputy Ambassador to Albania Ahmed al-Harithi reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s dedication to fostering cross-cultural exchange and religious dialogue.

Kosovo’s Grand Mufti, Dr. Naim Tërnava, emphasized the exhibition’s importance in promoting shared Islamic values and cultural identity. “This collaboration strengthens both our traditions and highlights the universal values of Islam. Art and heritage are powerful tools for uniting communities,” he stated.

Dr. Arben Ramkaj, Director of the Institute for Intercultural and Interfaith Dialogue, also praised the initiative, stating: “The increasing presence of Saudi Arabia’s cultural activities in the Western Balkans — as part of its emerging role as a global power — is significantly contributing to the building of sustainable bridges between nations and cultures, fostering dialogue, understanding, and coexistence in this important region.”

Running through May 10, the “Urat” exhibition incorporates both traditional and modern elements, including Qur’an recitation contests and immersive virtual journeys to the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, making the experience both educational and engaging.

“This exhibition serves as a bridge between past and present, between nations and peoples,” Kurti concluded. “Through initiatives like this, we learn from one another and move closer toward mutual respect and unity.”