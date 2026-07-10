Diana Gellçi’s Question to Reinier de Graaf: What Would You Say Today?

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Tirana Times , July 09, 2026 – Tirana Times is publishing below an open public question addressed by Albanian scholar Diana Gellçi, PhD, an Albanian professor based in the United States, to Dutch architect and writer Reinier de Graaf, following the debate generated by his open letter included in The Albanian Files. The exchange touches on a broader discussion in Albania about architecture, political power, public space, development, and democratic accountability. A Public Question to Reinier de Graaf Dear Professor de Graaf, A year ago, you wrote an open letter to Albania’s Prime Minister. I read it not as a letter…