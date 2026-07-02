Will Washington Derail NATO’s Tirana Summit?

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana Times, July 2, 2026 — Albania’s ambition to host a NATO summit in 2027 has suddenly become more than a diplomatic milestone. It has become a test of whether Tirana can keep pace with the alliance’s new defense spending politics, whether Washington under President Donald Trump is willing to stand behind a symbolic summit in one of NATO’s smallest members, and whether Albania’s deepening domestic crisis could complicate its claim to be a stable host for the alliance.

According to Reuters, plans for the alliance’s next summit in Albania have been thrown into doubt amid reluctance from the Trump administration and concern among NATO allies over Albania’s low defense spending. A draft declaration for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara reportedly does not mention Albania as the host of the following meeting, despite earlier language from NATO leaders saying they looked forward to meeting in Turkey in 2026, followed by a meeting in Albania.

The omission matters. In recent years, NATO summit declarations have usually identified the location of the next leaders’ meeting. Leaving Albania out of the latest draft does not formally cancel the Tirana summit, but it signals that the issue is still under negotiation and politically sensitive.

The sensitivity comes largely from Washington. Trump has made defense spending a central test of allied credibility, repeatedly pressing NATO members to spend more and accusing some European allies of relying too heavily on U.S. military power. At last year’s summit in The Hague, NATO leaders agreed to move toward spending 5 percent of GDP on defense and related security measures over the next decade, including 3.5 percent for core defense and 1.5 percent for broader defense related needs such as cyber security.

For Albania, that new standard raises difficult questions. The country has been a loyal NATO member since joining the alliance in 2009 and has often aligned closely with U.S. strategic priorities. But loyalty alone may not be enough in the current political climate. Reuters cited one person familiar with the discussions as saying that Albania’s defense spending could leave Trump unhappy if the summit is held in Tirana, creating negative headlines.

Albert Rakipi, chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies, said Albania’s 2026 defense budget is projected at 2.12 percent of GDP, or more than 600 million euros. He described this as “a meaningful political signal,” but said the real test is whether increased spending translates into usable capabilities, including personnel, air defense, cyber security, logistics, readiness and interoperability with NATO.

That distinction is important. NATO is no longer debating only whether allies meet the old 2 percent benchmark. The alliance is moving into a new era in which higher spending targets are becoming a measure of seriousness, especially as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to shape Europe’s security agenda and as the United States demands a larger European burden.

The Albanian government has pushed back cautiously, saying draft texts are not final decisions. It also told Reuters that it is finalizing fiscal measures intended to bring Albania’s 2026 defense and defense related spending to 2.6 percent of GDP. According to the government, 2.2 percent would represent core defense spending, while 0.4 percent would cover broader defense and security related expenditures.

Rakipi said Albania’s strategic importance should not be measured only by the size of its military.

“For a small ally such as Albania, its strategic value does not lie only in the size of its military, but also in its geography, regional stability, the Kuçova air base, and its role on NATO’s southern flank,” Rakipi said.

Still, he added, Albania should approach the alliance with seriousness but also modesty. NATO membership, Rakipi said, remains one of the most extraordinary achievements of post communist Albania, but the country should behave as a serious member of the alliance and also as a modest one.

“At times, Albania’s conduct in foreign affairs reminds me of the political culture and behaviour during communism, when Albania acted as if it were a giant in international affairs and the centre of the world, declaring war at the same time on American imperialism, Soviet social imperialism and Chinese revisionism,” Rakipi said.

He said NATO’s internal politics also need to be viewed realistically.

“The Alliance faces much larger challenges, especially in transatlantic relations. At the same time, within NATO there is also a hierarchy of power, influence and responsibility. The major allies carry a different weight compared with smaller member states such as Albania, Montenegro or North Macedonia,” Rakipi said.

But defense spending is not the only issue now hanging over Albania’s NATO summit bid. For nearly a month, Albania has been shaken by mass anti government protests that have moved beyond the traditional pattern of opposition led demonstrations. Protesters are demanding the unconditional resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and his government, the creation of a one year transitional government and legal changes they say are necessary to guarantee free and fair elections.

Independent observers describe the movement as a broader civic awakening rather than a conventional party protest. Some have compared its scale and energy to the popular mobilization that helped bring down Albania’s communist dictatorship 36 years ago. The demonstrations began as a civic revolt but have grown into a direct challenge to the country’s political order.

Protesters say the government has pushed Albania into poverty and corruption while handing the state over to criminal groups and domestic and foreign oligarchic interests. They also argue that Parliament no longer represents citizens. For that reason, the movement’s demands now go beyond the resignation of the government and call for a deeper reset of Albania’s political system.

So far, the protests have remained a largely civic and determined movement. But local analysts warn that escalation cannot be excluded if there is no serious response or reflection from the government and the wider political class. Such a scenario could create a further complication for Albania’s effort to project political stability ahead of a possible NATO summit in Tirana.

That domestic crisis gives the NATO debate a wider meaning. Hosting the summit would carry major symbolic value for Albania, affirming its place inside the Euro Atlantic security architecture and offering Rama’s government a powerful international stage. But the same summit would also put Albania’s internal political conditions under the spotlight at a time when public anger over governance, corruption and state capture has reached one of its highest points in decades.

The debate also comes as NATO is reportedly reconsidering its recent practice of holding annual summits. If the alliance decides to reduce the frequency of leaders’ meetings, Albania’s planned summit could become a casualty of a broader institutional adjustment rather than a decision aimed only at Tirana. Still, for Albania, the political effect would be the same, a high profile diplomatic opportunity would be lost or postponed.

Rakipi said the broader lesson may be that the era in which Albanian governments could use international support to serve short term domestic political interests is closing.

“I believe the period in which governments in Albania could seek or purchase international support in Brussels, in NATO member states, and certainly in Washington, for short term domestic political interests is coming to an end,” Rakipi said, even as international relations have become increasingly transactional.

For now, the summit is not dead. One European diplomat cited by Reuters said Albania could still host the meeting, adding that Tirana is increasing its efforts and that the final outcome remains open.

But the message from the debate is already clear. If Albania wants the NATO summit in Tirana, it will need to convince allies, and especially Washington, that it is not only a loyal member of the alliance, but also one ready to pay a larger share of the bill. At the same time, it will have to show that it can manage a deep domestic crisis without further damaging the democratic credibility that NATO’s political identity is meant to represent.