Albania’s Street Revolt Turns Political

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Tens of thousands filled Tirana on June 20 demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and his government, turning a three-week protest movement into the most serious political challenge to his 14-year rule.

Tirana Times, June 20, 2026 – Albania witnessed its largest anti-government protest in years on Saturday, as tens of thousands of citizens filled the boulevard outside the Prime Minister’s Office and marched through central Tirana demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and his government.

The protest, now in its 21st consecutive day, has become openly political. It is no longer mainly about the disputed Zvernec project, nor only about the lack of transparency surrounding so-called strategic investment projects. Zvernec was the match that lit a much larger fire.

That fire had been building for years: over bad governance, corruption, arrogance, institutional deafness, the concentration of power in one man’s hands and the personalization of authority. For many protesters, Albania no longer resembles a functioning parliamentary democracy. As one local analyst put it, the country has come to look more like a sultanate, where one person controls and directs almost everything.

Saturday’s protest showed that public anger has moved far beyond a single environmental or development dispute. The central accusation heard in the square was not simply that the state has been captured. It was that political power has entered into a dangerous form of cohabitation with organized crime, and that parts of the economy, especially construction, strategic investment and large urban development projects, have been built on an alliance between politics, oligarchic interests and money from international drug trafficking.

Organizers and participants said more than 100,000 people joined the rally, including many Albanians who returned from the diaspora. Local media reported a record turnout, with some estimates placing the crowd between 50,000 and 70,000 people, stretching from the Prime Minister’s Office toward Skanderbeg Square. Whatever the exact number, Saturday’s protest marked a clear escalation in scale, symbolism and political ambition.

The demand was direct: Rama must resign, the government must leave, and Albania must move toward early elections under conditions that can restore public trust.

For many in the crowd, the protest was also about emigration. Speakers referred to families divided by decades of departure, villages emptied of young people and a country where more than half of Albanians are believed to have left over the past three decades. Protesters said more than 800,000 citizens have left in the last decade alone, turning emigration from a private tragedy into a national political indictment.

Rama, who has governed Albania since 2013 after previously serving for more than a decade as mayor of Tirana, rejected the demand to resign. Earlier on Saturday, he gathered his government and Socialist Party parliamentary group, making clear that he had no intention of stepping down.

“A government never hands the wheel to noise,” Rama said, according to material circulated from his address. He presented the government’s mandate as inseparable from Albania’s goal of joining the European Union by 2030, describing EU membership as the country’s “Ithaca” and arguing that the cabinet’s responsibility was to stay the course.

But his response appears to have deepened the divide. Rama framed the protest as part of a new political environment shaped by social media, digital anger and what he called the “proletariat of the algorithm.” In his view, the square had become “a television studio of the algorithm,” where outrage, visibility and clicks had replaced political substance.

That argument has failed to convince protesters and a growing number of public voices. Many of those who joined Saturday’s rally said the government was confusing cause and effect: the algorithm did not create the anger, they argued, but amplified an anger accumulated over many years.

The crisis has also begun to produce cracks inside the broader orbit of the ruling Socialist Party. A lawmaker from the Socialist majority publicly announced that she was leaving the party and would continue as an independent member of parliament. The move was symbolically important because it showed that the protest pressure is no longer confined to the street or the opposition.

Other critical voices have emerged from within the Socialist tradition itself. Former Foreign Minister Arta Dade refused a decoration offered by Rama on the 35th anniversary of the Socialist Party, a gesture widely read as a public act of distancing from the current leadership. Another former foreign minister, Ditmir Bushati, has issued strong criticism of the Socialist Party leadership and the prime minister, who in practice have become almost indistinguishable after years of centralized rule.

Independent intellectuals and public figures have also taken increasingly clear positions in support of the protest movement. Fatos Lubonja, one of Albania’s best-known intellectuals, writers and former political prisoners, responded on Saturday to Rama’s latest attack against him and directly called for the prime minister to be investigated over allegations related to money laundering, construction projects and organized crime.

The exchange centered on what local media have described as the “Aruba meeting.” According to local press reports citing SPAK files, the Aruba meeting was allegedly a gathering of figures linked to Albanian and international organized crime, where, alongside members of criminal networks, a representative connected to the Albanian government was also present. The allegations have not been tested in court, but they have fueled public debate over the links between politics, construction, tourism projects and money laundering.

Rama had accused Lubonja of speaking with the same impudence as those who once imprisoned him, after Lubonja raised questions about the Aruba issue. Lubonja dismissed the comparison as weak and absurd, saying that the roles are now entirely different.

“This accusation that makes me a persecutor is weak and very lame,” Lubonja said in an interview with News24. “They were people who had power and we were powerless people. Today it is the opposite: this gentleman has power, while I only have the power of free speech. Comparing me to them does not hold water.”

Lubonja said he had acted as a journalist and intellectual, not as a political persecutor. He recalled that he had warned about Rama since his early years as mayor of Tirana.

“I have done my duty as a journalist and an intellectual,” Lubonja said. “I have told Rama since he became mayor that he should leave because he is dangerous.”

On the Aruba issue, Lubonja said he was not making baseless accusations but referring to material that, according to him, appears in SPAK files that have partly reached the media. He said the case points to a project linked to organized crime and to the laundering of criminal money through towers and tourist resorts.

“Regarding the Aruba issue, I am not slandering him,” Lubonja said. “They are in SPAK files that have partially been released to the media. It turns out that there is a project being carried out by organized crime and the main protagonist is this Shehu. They are dealing with properties in Albania and their laundering through towers and tourist resorts, and this is what the SPAK file says.”

Lubonja said Rama must give explanations because the case allegedly involved high-level Albanian representatives and because the logic of the affair leads directly to the need to investigate the laundering of dirty money from organized crime.

“Why should Rama answer?” Lubonja said. “Because it is said that there were high Albanian representatives, and if there is someone for the towers and firms, logic leads us to also investigate the laundering of dirty money from organized crime. He must speak up and take responsibility. He may say he does not know what they were, but there is also political and moral responsibility.”

These interventions have widened the meaning of the protest. What began as anger over Zvernec and the perceived sacrifice of protected areas to luxury development has become a broader indictment of Albania’s political economy: the towers, the resorts, the strategic investor model, the opacity of public decision-making and the alleged penetration of criminal money into the formal economy.

The government still controls parliament, public administration and the formal institutions of power. The opposition remains fragmented and mistrusted by many citizens. But the protest movement has created a new political reality: the demand for resignation has moved from opposition rhetoric to a mass civic slogan.

That does not mean Rama’s government is on the verge of collapse. It does mean, however, that the legitimacy of his long rule is now being challenged in the streets on a scale Albania has not seen in years.

For 21 days, the protest has survived government dismissal, media pressure, accusations of manipulation and fatigue. On June 20, it became something larger than a protest over Zvernec, Sazan or one development scandal. It became a referendum in the streets on 14 years of Rama’s rule and, more broadly, on 35 years of political transition that many Albanians now believe has failed them.

Whether the movement can produce political change remains uncertain. But one thing became clear on Saturday night: Albania has changed.