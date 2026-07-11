K’cimi dancing of Tropojë – Gazmend Freitag

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by Monika Grill

Tirana Times, July 11, 2026 – “K’cimi i Tropoja” – the dance that endured over centuries and kept the Albanian identity alive, has been officially declared part of the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

“K’cimi i Tropoja” refers to a traditional folk music style from the Tropoja region in the Highlands of Gjakova in northern Albania, which is known for its rich cultural and musical heritage. This style is deeply rooted in the region’s history and is characterized by distinct melodies and rhythms that have been passed down through generations.

In honor of this occasion, Gazmend Freitag, an Albanian painter living in the Austrian city of Linz, has captured this dance in one of his colorful paintings. As template served a photograph by the well-known Albanian-American photographer Fadil Berisha. It shows the American fashion model Emine Çunmulaj, daughter of Albanian immigrants, dancing the “K’cimi i Tropoja” in the Highlands of northern Albania.