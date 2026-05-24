Pride in Tirana Sends Message of Unity Against Hate

Change font size: - + Reset

As Albania’s LGBTIQ+ community marches under the slogan “Together for Family,” activists say the real threat to family and society is not diversity, but hatred, exclusion and fear.

Tirana Times, May 24, 2026 – Albania’s LGBTIQ+ community held its annual Pride march in Tirana on May 23, turning the capital’s main boulevard into a public call for equality, dignity and social inclusion at a time when activists say hate speech and disinformation are increasingly shaping public debate.

This year’s Pride was held under the message “Together for Family,” a slogan activists described as both a response to hostile narratives and a broader appeal for solidarity. The march started near the “Cloud” installation and continued along “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard, with participants carrying rainbow flags, banners and messages against discrimination.

The event brought together LGBTIQ+ activists, civil society representatives, supporters and diplomats, including Deputy Prime Minister Albana Koçiu, EU Ambassador Silvio Gonzato and German Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Thilo Schroeter.

For activists, the central message of this year’s march was that the LGBTIQ+ community is not outside the idea of family, nor opposed to it. Rather, they argued, family should be understood as a space of care, love, support and security.

Livia Zotrija, an activist with Aleanca LGBTIQ+, said the slogan comes at a moment when many people in the community are facing “a wave of hatred, exclusion and disinformation.” She said Pride is meant to remind people that no one should face fear, prejudice or insecurity alone.

Human rights activist Zhaklin Lekatari described the slogan as a direct response to narratives that portray LGBTIQ+ people as a threat to family values. She said most queer people seek what everyone else seeks: love, safety, belonging and the right to live without fear.

Edlira Mara, coordinator at ProLGBT and Historia Ime, said the community’s rights do not weaken the family, but strengthen it by including every individual with respect and dignity. She said many LGBTIQ+ people in Albania still hesitate to appear publicly because of fear of bullying, verbal attacks or exposure.

The march also highlighted the wider social climate surrounding LGBTIQ+ rights in Albania. Activists said the main challenge is not only open hostility, but also the silence of those who privately support equality while avoiding public support out of fear of prejudice.

EU Ambassador Silvio Gonzato said the protection of LGBTIQ+ rights reflects the values of an inclusive society and support for vulnerable groups. He underlined that education can help people overcome fear of diversity.

Despite the challenges, organizers said the continued presence of allies, families, friends and citizens who choose not to remain silent gives the community reason to continue. The message of the march was summarized in the words used by activists throughout the event: “The wave passes. We remain. Together.”