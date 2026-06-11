The Heart Of A Patriot That Beats For The People

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by Dr. Jorgji Kote

Tirana Times, June 11, 2026 – ”Heart of a patriot” is the new book dedicated to Binali Yildirim, an outstanding political leader and personality in the modernization of Turkish state and society during the last 25 years; co-founder and former leader of the Party for Justice and Development (AKP), Special Advisor of President Erdogan, emblematic Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication, former President of the Grand Assembly, the last Prime Minister of Tϋrkyie and currently President of the Council of the Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.

The author of this book with 300 pages and 18 chapters is Genci Muçaj, Albanian high–ranking diplomat and senior expert on international relations; among others, he was Director General in Albania’s Foreign Ministry, Director General for Bilateral Relations in the Parliament, Presidential Diplomatic Advisor and Albania’s Representative to the Black Sea Economic Organization. Most importantly, he was Albania’s resident Ambassador in Tϋrkyie and non-resident in the nearby states during the years 2012 – 2016. He is also Co-Founder and Executive Director of the prestigious Council of Ambassadors headquartered in Tirana.

Peter Tase, a well-known writer and journalist of international relations has described ” Heart of a Patriot” far more than a political biography; it is a thoughtful and multidimensional portrait of one of the most influential statesman in the modern history of the Republic of Türkiye. Written in English with the precision of a diplomat and the sensitivity of a historian, this work offers readers a rare and compelling insight into the character, leadership philosophy, and public service legacy of a man whose career helped shape Türkiye during one of the most transformative periods in its contemporary history.”

Therefore, undertaking this publishing “adventure” was indeed a daring act.

He admits this serious challenge in the Preface of the book saying: ”When I first embarked on this book project, I did so not merely as a diplomat but as a witness to a life shaped by unwavering service, moral clarity, and deep national pride. In telling the story of Binali Yıldırım, we are not just recounting the career of a statesman, we are honoring the enduring values of faith, family, and unconditional love for one’s country.”

While leafing through this book to the end, one can easily see that it is a chronicle of a Yildirim’s life lived not for himself, but for others. It is the story of a son of Refahyie, Province of Erzincan, Anatolia who rose through merit, served with dignity, and stayed faithful to the values that make a nation strong, harnessing his belief in God, devotion to family, respect for tradition, and commitment to the future. He is in every sense a great builder of bridges, infrastructure, trust and unity, and as Aserbaijan’s President Ilham Alyiev has put it “ he is also a builder of bridges of brotherhood among peoples”.

Certainly, the author did have a strong and wealthy background for this laudable initiative. In particular, his 4 year service as Ambassador in Turkey has offered to him the opportunity to come in close contacts with the Turkish world, its values an traditions, “ browsing” in the corridors of power, in the highest spheres of politics but also in the major centers of arts, culture and social life.

Thanks to these extensive contacts and his diplomatic skills, the author came to know and develop a genuine human friendship with Mr. Yildirim until the present days. Ambassador Muçaj has meet with Mr. Yıldırım in person in several cases for many years on end, both as a friend and as a fellow public servant. He was also present in some Yildirim’s meetings in his constituencies in Erzincan, Istanbul and in Izmir; he states that he has seen a man who never allowed high office to distance him from his roots, who led with humility and remained guided by the solid principles that define the best of public life.

Given the above-mentioned, the exceptional life and shining political activity of Binali Yildirim has certainly made writing this book much more easier. However, unlike other classic VIP biographies, Ambassador Muçaj approaches him neither with blind admiration, nor with ideological prejudice, but rather through the disciplined lens of an experienced observer of international affairs. Above all he refers to and provides numerous concrete data and information on Yildirim’s performance in his top state governmental, parliamentary and political offices.

As Minister of Transports, unlike others, he was a professional graduate from Istambul Technical University and with a Master degree from Malmoe University in Sweden; he broke the record for his longevity for 11 consecutive years; Yildirim is remembered as the Minister who modernized the Turkish land, rail, sea and air infrastructure in all its dimensions, so that it could respond to the major and complex challenges of the new century. Just to illustrate this exceptional performance, during his ministerial period were built 17.500 km new highways, 29 new aeroports and 1213 new km rails for high speed trains. The number of air national and international passengers grew up 5 and six times; It was also built the immense underwater tunnel in Marmara underneath Bosphorus, which joined the European and the Asian part there and dozens of other monumental works mentioned in the book. In recognition of this contribution, he is awarded with 15 prestigious prizes in Turkey, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, USA and elsewhere.

There are also many interesting episodes and a fine sense of humor in the book for these milestone accomplishments. Thus, an elderly man from Ankara, whose wife was from Eiskesehir, after the inauguration of a high speed railway binding these two towns made a complaint; when the Minister asked in surprise why, the man explained that before, due to the long distance, his father& mother-in law came to se them in Ankara only on holidays; but now several times a week!

Apart from major reforms enacted and implemented during the time Yildirim was President of the Turkish Assembly and Prime Minister, the author describes with a great deal of anxiety and tension the failed coup d’etat on 15 – 16 July 2016 againt Erdogan and his Prime Minister Yildirim, the closest President’s ally and friend. There Yildirim showed his unwavering courage, civil and political responsibility and determination to protect the state, its law, security and institutions. Despite the threats, attacks and shots on his way to the Government’s headquarter in Ankara, he persisted and was at the helm of the duty, making also the famous TV appeal to the people to rally around President Erdogan and the Government! Therefore, on the occasion of awarding to him the highest state Medal of Honour, President Erdogan stated that ” Yildirim’s strength does not stem from his office, but from the selfless services to the nation”

It should be emphasized that in the book Yildirim appears as he is, with his highlights but also with shadows and failures in his long political life. Thus, in 2004 they urged him to resign after a serious railway accident in Pamukova; he apologized for that in public, but he did not resign; neigher did he give up high speed trains, which he considered a “Must” for the country’s modernization, despite the accidents, which however declined 82 per cent during his Ministerial term. Then, in the Municipal elections in 2019, after resigning from the office of the President of the Great Assemby he competed and failed to be elected Mayor of Istambul; despite that, he conceited the defeat and congratulated his opponent for the victory, just as he did in 2014, when he had lost in the local elections in Izmir, where he won later as MP. He even passed the tensed situation in Istambul with his typical sense of humor when responding to the media questions he admitted with his typical smile that “ more people want me to build bridges but not to run cities”. Yildirim has also had troubles with the media whic are also mentioned in the book, including his son. He and his family have denied the media claims with facts and arguments, leaving the matter to the justice which has examined the cases but has found no evidence against the domestic and international law. On the contrary, his two sons and daughter are well-known for their charity projects.

Yildirim appears in the book as a great politician but also a rare family person, spending despite the tight agenda educational and relaxing moments with his spouse, Semiha, a veteran respected teacher, the two sons the daughter, seven nephews and nieces, well-wishers, relatives and friends.

Another major value of this book is that these and other aspects are described with a simple, vivid and flexible style, free from scoops and artifices, making use of the AI as well as several archival and information documents. Meanwhile, thanks to the wide-ranging catalogue of his high governmental activity, even the selection of the most important aspects and chapters in Yildirim’s life was a challenge of its own! The book flows fluently in the form of a sincere lively narration, dynamic dialogue and at times a vibrating, sincere but always human monologue.

As he admits in his acknowledgment, Ambassador Muçaj is grateful for their cooperation with a whole distinguished team of reserchers, ambassadors, scholars and editors, including Arbi&Fiona, his son and daughter, who have all the training and skills in this respect. Special credits go also to the copy editor Vanesa Larson.

It goes without saying that “Heart of a patriot” sends warm and friendly messages to the brotherly Turkish people with its leaders, traditions and institutions.

But with its all-inclusive scope, it exceeds the boundaries of Turkish readers; it appeals to researchers, diplomats, policymakers and other audiences, helping them all to better understand the Turkish major role in international relations.

This book may also serve as a guide for future generations of leaders in Tϋrkyie and elsewhere to follow Yildirim’s example, whose “ heart of a patriot beats not for applauses, but for a purpose and for the people.” The next encouraging message, as Mr. Yildirim affirms himself in the book is that ” in Turkey you may be a leader even though you come from a remote village or a small town of this great nation”

Finally, we extend the best congratulations and wishes to the author, Ambassador Genci Muçaj for further successes in this new challenging field of publicistics!