The Ibar River Should Carry Water, Not Nationalist Politics

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Albania Serbia Diplomatic Clash Heats Up the Summer

By Albert Rakipi, PhD

Tirana Times, August 12, 2026 – The latest dispute over the Ibar River shows how quickly a real security issue in the Western Balkans can be transformed into a contest of nationalist narratives.

When Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that experts were examining possible changes to the flow of the Ibar, linking the idea to the treatment of Serbs in Kosova, the issue immediately went beyond water management. The Ibar and the Ujman reservoir are vital to Kosova’s water supply, agriculture, industry and energy system. Any serious interference with this system would therefore have implications for national security, not simply hydrology.

This is why Belgrade’s statement deserved a firm response. Water cannot become an instrument of political punishment.

Yet the debate quickly moved elsewhere. What began as a question of water became a discussion about “Kosova and Metohija,” “Greater Albania,” Resolution 1244 and competing versions of history and sovereignty.

This shift is politically convenient for Serbia because it obscures the central question: can an upstream intervention be treated as a purely domestic matter if it creates significant consequences downstream in Kosova?

The answer is clearly no.

International water principles rest on the recognition that rivers do not respect political narratives. Their management requires cooperation, consultation and prevention of significant cross border harm. Serbia is correct that Albania is not a riparian state on the Ibar. But this does not make a measure affecting Kosova a purely internal Serbian matter.

Kosova’s initial response was therefore strategically sound. Pristina treated the issue primarily as one of water security, critical infrastructure, energy security and international norms rather than immediately entering a historical confrontation with Serbia. Facts, law and technical evidence provide a stronger case than nationalist rhetoric.

The same lesson deserves attention in Tirana.

Albania has every legitimate reason to support Kosova. Its security, international position and successful statehood are strategic interests for Albania and the region. But support should strengthen Kosova’s voice, not replace it.

The rapid escalation of the Ibar dispute into a direct political exchange between Tirana and Belgrade created precisely the terrain on which Serbian diplomacy is most comfortable. The discussion moved from water security to “Greater Albania,” territorial claims and historical grievances. That shift did not necessarily serve Kosova.

There is a broader problem. Albanian foreign policy has periodically displayed what might be called a proxy foreign policy toward Kosova, using issues that fundamentally belong to Kosova and its institutions to project regional leadership, demonstrate usefulness to Western capitals and potentially convert that visibility into short term political capital at home.

The problem begins when supporting Kosova becomes using Kosova.

This tendency is not new. Tirana has sometimes behaved as though reconciliation between Albanians and Serbs were principally a matter between Albania and Serbia, when the real peace equation is between Kosova and Serbia. This has produced a paternalistic tendency to speak for Kosova, represent it or position Tirana as an intermediary in matters that belong first and foremost to Pristina.

The episode of 2023 remains a striking example. At a sensitive moment in relations between Pristina and Belgrade, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced that he had sent French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a draft statute for the Association of Serb Majority Municipalities in Kosova. Kosova’s own authorities had not seen the document before it was presented to the two European leaders.

Whatever the merits of the proposal, advancing internationally a document touching Kosova’s constitutional order without prior consultation with Pristina illustrated precisely the problem.

At times, Albania’s political establishment appears to forget a fundamental reality and behaves as though Kosova were an autonomous province of Albania rather than an independent state.

It is not.

The exceptionally close ties between Albania and Kosova make cooperation natural and indispensable. They do not give Tirana the right to substitute itself for Pristina. Indeed, a policy presented as support can, when taken too far, diminish Kosova’s own agency and create the impression that it requires representation from Albania.

That runs against one of the most important political achievements of the past two decades: the consolidation of Kosova as an independent political subject, not as an appendage of Albania and not as an unresolved Albanian national question.

The relationship between Tirana and Pristina is therefore strongest when it is understood as a relationship between two independent states with exceptionally close ties, not between a political center and a dependent periphery.

The international response to the Ibar dispute was notably more restrained. The European Union returned the issue to the framework of normalization between Kosova and Serbia, Washington stressed that normalization is indispensable to peace and stability in the Western Balkans, and Germany likewise warned that statements about changing the Ibar’s course do not contribute to that objective.

There is little evidence that the dispute itself points toward imminent conflict. It is instead another example of how unresolved relations between Kosova and Serbia can transform even technical questions into disputes over history, identity and sovereignty.

The Ibar is a genuine issue of Kosova’s water and energy security. But the political confrontation surrounding it shows once again how easily nationalist narratives can overwhelm facts, law and political reality.

The region has spent too much of its history turning geography into mythology.

This time, the river should simply be allowed to carry water.