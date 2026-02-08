Deputy Prime Minister Resuspended By Court Ruling

Change font size: - + Reset

Parliament now expected to lift immunity.

Tirana Times, 08 February 2026 – The Constitutional Court’s decision to leave in force the suspension of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Belinda Balluku has reopened a deep institutional conflict in Albania, sharpening tensions between the executive, the judiciary, and Parliament, while placing the ruling majority under renewed pressure to act on prosecutors’ requests.

The Court did not deliver a substantive ruling on the government’s referral challenging the legality of suspending a sitting cabinet member, but by failing to overturn the measure imposed earlier by the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime, it effectively restored Balluku’s suspension from office. The outcome has immediate political and institutional consequences, as prosecutors are now awaiting a parliamentary vote to lift her immunity, a step that would clear the way for her possible arrest.

Balluku was suspended by the anti corruption court following serious accusations related to abuse of office and corruption. While the judicial proceedings are still at a preliminary stage, the measure itself has become the center of a broader constitutional debate: whether a court has the authority to suspend a member of the government before a trial has begun.

Prime Minister Edi Rama brought this question before the Constitutional Court, arguing that the suspension of a minister by a prosecutor and a judge in a preliminary hearing constitutes an unprecedented intrusion into the executive branch and a violation of the separation of powers. In his public statements following the Court’s non decision, Rama sharply criticized the judges, accusing them of lacking the courage to prevent what he described as the taking hostage of the government through an unheard of judicial mechanism.

Speaking on his podcast, Rama described the situation as a dangerous precedent with no parallel in democratic countries, warning that if such practices are normalized, even the President of the Republic could theoretically be suspended by a prosecutor acting unilaterally. He framed the issue not as a defense of a particular minister, but as a fight over a non negotiable principle of democracy, namely the independence of the executive from judicial overreach.

At the same time, the prime minister insisted that Balluku is not accused of corruption, claiming that even the prosecutor who sought her suspension has not formally charged her with such offenses. He portrayed the suspension as a product of an immature justice system, labeling it a Made in Albania invention that must be dismantled to safeguard democratic governance. Rama also made clear that the government intends to continue this institutional battle, despite the Constitutional Court’s failure to provide what he called a simple and necessary ruling.

Parallel to this constitutional clash, the Special Anti Corruption Prosecution has formally requested Parliament to lift Balluku’s immunity, a move that would allow her arrest. The legislature, dominated by the ruling majority, has delayed consideration of this request for more than six weeks, justifying the postponement by citing the pending decision of the Constitutional Court.

Local legal experts and analysts argue that this delay has no legal basis, stressing that the Constitutional Court’s review of executive judiciary relations is procedurally unrelated to Parliament’s obligation to vote on prosecutorial requests. According to these experts, the postponement amounts to a deliberate stalling tactic designed to shield a senior government official and buy political time.

Now that the Constitutional Court has left the suspension in force, attention has shifted squarely back to Parliament. The key question is whether the ruling majority will proceed with lifting Balluku’s immunity or continue to delay, risking further accusations of obstructing justice and undermining the rule of law.

The opposition has seized on the moment to intensify its criticism. Democratic Party parliamentary group leader Gazment Bardhi accused Rama of attacking the justice system whenever it comes close to senior officials of his government, arguing that the prime minister is defending power and corruption rather than democratic principles. Bardhi rejected Rama’s claim to be the sole guarantor of justice, emphasizing that in a constitutional state, justice is guaranteed by the Constitution, the separation of powers, and equality before the law, not by any individual leader.

Calling on Parliament to convene immediately to consider the prosecutors’ request, Bardhi warned that any further delay would represent a clear obstruction of justice. The law is not negotiable. It must be applied, he said, insisting that legal standards should apply equally to all officials, regardless of rank or political affiliation.

The Balluku case has thus evolved into more than a legal proceeding against a senior official. It has become a test of Albania’s institutional balance, the credibility of its anti corruption drive, and the willingness of the governing majority to allow judicial processes to unfold without political interference. With the suspension now reaffirmed, the next move lies with Parliament, and its decision will signal whether Albania’s commitment to the rule of law extends beyond rhetoric into practice.