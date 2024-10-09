With the participation of 3,000 guests from over 50 countries, the latest advancements in the security sector will be presented

THE ADRIA SECURITY SUMMIT 2024 IS OFFICIALLY OPEN IN SARAJEVO - THE LARGEST SECURITY INDUSTRY EVENT IN SE EUROPE

(Sarajevo, October 9, 2024) “Our goal is not only to share knowledge but also to jointly face the challenges shaping the future of our sector. This year, over 5,000 business-to-business meetings will be held within the Adria Security Summit, contributing to the development of the industry and creating new value for the business community,” stated Mahir Hodžić, President of the Organizing Committee for the Adria Security Summit 2024, at today’s official event opening. The largest security industry event in Southeast Europe, held in Sarajevo, has brought together over 3,000 participants from more than 50 countries. In the next two days, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest achievements in the security sector through presentations by 160 exhibitors. Additionally, they will attend lectures, presentations, case studies, and panel discussions. The organizer of the Adria Security Summit 2024 is the professional magazine for complete security solutions, a&s Adria, in partnership with industry chambers and associations from Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia, and this year’s host, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Chamber of Security.

“The Summit is designed to bring us together as a community of professionals, innovators, and leaders in the security sector to discuss, learn, and build better security practices for all. I believe these two days will be filled with valuable discussions, beneficial connections, and new insights that we will carry back to our organizations and communities,” added Mahir Hodžić.

One of the speakers in the conference program, Vito Lalić from Konica Minolta, highlighted that the emergence of artificial intelligence is steering the entire security sector towards new challenges. “Today, we will present technologies that are advanced and preventive. Our mission is to focus on and utilize prevention-based technology, as we believe it is the best way to respond to security threats,” Lalić stated.

The second presentation, held by Ines Cero from Alarm Automatika, addressed how to effectively protect high-risk facilities and critical infrastructure. Emphasizing that security is a fundamental need for society, Cero noted the importance of maintaining the continuity of the Adria Security Summit for connecting experts and developing the sector. “Cyberattacks and natural disasters are some of the main threats to critical infrastructure. Modern technologies offer us the opportunity to create protection systems that facilitate management and provide a certain level of social protection,” Cero stressed.

In the exhibition section of the Adria Security Summit 2024, visitors have the chance to view solutions from global manufacturers such as Konica Minolta, Bosch, Hikvision, Huawei, Canon, Motorola Solutions, and others. In the conference section, discussions will focus on the application of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) in security systems, challenges posed by facial recognition technology in public spaces, critical infrastructure protection systems, cloud security, and data center physical security.

More information about the Adria Security Summit 2024 is available at www.adriasecuritysummit.com and on social media.