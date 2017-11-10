Scientific proof that prayers and black magic work!

By E.L. Bono*

At least that’s what the Austrian author E.L. Bono depicts in his novel “Shadow of the oath”. Imbedded in an unbelievable exciting thriller based on a true African family drama, he explains logically how the “Power of the Mind” works. For that he carefully researched the development of genetic and epigenetic science over the past 20 years. The results make you shudder, but they also give you hope.

On June 26, 2000, the President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton, and his British counter part Tony Blair officially announced the successful decoding of the human genome. Newspapers displayed excerpts from the heap of genetic letters. And that’s exactly what it was, an endless row of letters, not much more. It soon became apparent that the hope for the all-embracing explanatory power of the genes was exaggerated. Many called it the biological moon landing. A lot of money had been spent, but with hardly any relevant results.

Fine, one knew now that the genes are responsible for our appearance. They decide whether we have a small or big nose, whether we are female or male, whether we have blonde or black hair, etc.

But the butterfly and the caterpillar from that it emerges, have to 100 percent the identical genetic code. Nevertheless, they look completely different. There must be something else!

Let us remember: every cell in our body has a 100-percent-identical genes in the cell nucleus, but there are about two hundred different cell types in our body. How is this possible, if only the genes are responsible for it? There must be something else!

The explanation, that there had to be something else, was found by Professor Bruce Lipton in the field of epigenetic. And this something finally turned out to be a modification of the genes, a kind of on and off switch, whether a gene is actually active or not without changing the genetic code (DNA).

With Lipton’s discoveries, we had now an explanation why creatures can have the same genetic code but have different appearance. Simply by activating or deactivating existing genes. But one question still remained open: Who can switch genes on and off?

Henry Lai and Narendra Singh found the answer. They exposed rats to low-frequency electromagnetic fields for 24 to 48 hours, and then examined the animals’ brains. In the experiment, these fields had caused changes in the genetic material of the brain cells of the rats. And the longer the rats were exposed, the more DNA changes the researchers noted.

Now it was clear: The Low-frequency electromagnetic fields, that our brain produces, can cause DNA changes. Actually, any kind of radiation or energy from atomic energy to our thoughts affects our epigenetic code.

But there was even more. One of the most amazing discoveries of the new science was, that our heart has even much greater fine-energy effect on our body and our environment than the brain. The HeartMath research institute has demonstrated this in numerous experiments. Therefore, intentions that come from our hearts are more effective than purely imagined or spoken affirmations.

The brain produces electromagnetic fields, but the heart produces fields that are electrically up to 100 times stronger and magnetically more than 5,000 times stronger than those of the brain. With a power of 2.4 watts, the heart is not only the strongest electromagnetic generator in our body, it also generates an energy field that extends far outside the body and surrounds our body like an aura.

But what does that mean? No more and no less than that each of us is able to change the own and the genetic code of other people with the power of our thoughts and our heart. Praying, meditating, positive and negative thinking, vows, oaths, voodoo, black magic, etc., are now given a scientific explanation of how they could and do work.

Still, we do not know the exact kind of thought to make a concrete change in the genes, but it is advisable to responsibly select what we think, because our thoughts could have dramatic consequences.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

*The Austrian writer E.L. Bono, who lives in Albania, incorporated the effect of thoughts and emotions on other people in the form of African oaths into an exciting novel. In a Kenya (Africa) family drama, based on a true story, an internal family struggle is fought with the help of traditional incantations and leads to unspeakable misfortune. What is initially dismissed as an unrealistic sorcery is given by scientific knowledge a threateningly real credibility.

The novel is available in Albanian (“HIJA E NËMIT”, Tirana Times, ISBN: 1234567890) and German (“SCHATTEN DES SCHWURS “as E-book or paperback at www.amazon.de or at the homepage of the author www.el-bono.com).