Swiss cultural week provides a highlight for Albanian art and creativity

Jan 29, 2025

The Swiss Cultural Week 2025 officially began on January 28, kicking off a nine-day program that highlights the artistic talents of Albania's independent cultural community while promoting dialogue on social issues. The opening event, held at the Pyramid of Tirana, was hosted by the Swiss Embassy and the Swiss Cultural Fund (SCF). It brought together cultural figures, SCF-supported artists, international collaborators, and media representatives.

Swiss Ambassador Ruth Huber highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating: "Culture and arts have the power to drive change. Switzerland recognizes that culture contributes to development, democracy and peace. We are privileged to support Albania’s independent cultural scene through the Swiss Cultural Fund, nurturing its creativity, amplifying its voices, and ultimately strengthening its role as a catalyst for change."

Unlike typical cultural weeks organized by embassies, this event features the works of Albanian artists supported by the SCF. It is a partnership with the artists, focusing on themes such as lessons from the past, gender equality, and environmental sustainability. Kleidi Eski, from the SCF, explained the concept of the culture week and its purpose as a bridge builder:

"We see it as more than a grant stage, we see it as a vital organ of the independent Albanian cultural scene. We believe, we imagine, we hope and we make a difference. We start with the string concert, "Music for broken people", "Over water landscapes" with contemporary dance, "The world of the mind" performance by young artists creating space for one of the first significant conversations about mental health in the artistic community.”

This year’s Swiss Cultural Week features performances in music, theater, and dance that delve into Albania’s social and cultural dynamics; exhibitions exploring the environmental impact of consumer culture and a reconstruction of Tirana's Old Bazaar, and panels and discussions addressing pressing topics like water equity, gender representation in creative industries, and the legacy of communist propaganda in Albania.

Highlights :

28 January: ‘Music for Broken People’ – a symphonic exploration of Albania’s communist history.

29 January: ‘On Waterscapes’ – a dance performance and discussion on water equity.

1 February: premiere of ‘Between Us’ – a drama exploring mother-daughter relationships.

7 February: ‘Polluted Horizons’ – a digital art exhibition addressing environmental sustainability.

Since its launch in 2017, the SCF has played a pivotal role in supporting independent artists and cultural practitioners across Albania. Currently the SCF focuses on leveraging arts and culture to spark meaningful dialogue on development issues, showcasing art’s unique ability to inspire reflection and connection.