Opposition Rejects EU Commissioner’s “Free and Fair” Assessment of Elections

Change font size: - + Reset

By Tirana Times Staff

TIRANA, Albania , November 22, (Tirana Times). Albania’s main opposition party sharply criticized European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos for describing the country’s May 11 parliamentary elections as “free and fair,” arguing that her assessment contradicts the findings of international election monitors.

In a statement delivered Thursday, the Democratic Party (PD) said Kos’s remarks stand “in flagrant contradiction” with the preliminary and final reports of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), as well as with assessments from other independent observers. The party described her comments as “scandalous” and “untrue,” though no independent body has supported that claim.

ODIHR’s monitoring mission, which observed the vote, concluded that Albania’s elections were conducted in an uneven playing field, citing extensive use of state resources, blurred boundaries between the ruling party and public administration, and practices that advantaged incumbents. While the mission noted that fundamental freedoms were generally respected, it pointed to systemic problems that undermined the competitiveness of the campaign.

Kos, speaking at the end of her visit to Tirana, stated that the elections were “free and fair,” a characterization praised by the government but rejected by the opposition. Her comment remains at odds with ODIHR’s central finding that the vote “took place amid a lack of level playing field,” and that the ruling party benefited from “widespread misuse of administrative resources.”

The dispute comes at a sensitive moment for Albania, which is seeking to advance EU membership talks and has intensified efforts to demonstrate progress in rule of law and governance standards.

PD spokesperson Floriana Garo said the Commissioner’s remarks violate established international practice that requires senior officials to base election assessments solely on official observer mission reports. She accused Kos of disregarding findings that highlighted what ODIHR described as the government’s use of financial, administrative, and media advantages to influence voters.

The opposition claims the government engaged in thousands of public events during the restricted campaign period, deployed public-sector employees for electoral purposes, and increased social benefits and legalization permits in ways they say distorted voter choice. These claims mirror concerns raised by ODIHR about the ruling party’s institutional advantages but go further than the mission’s formal conclusions.

Garo also said Kos’s comments mirrored government messaging rather than the evidence presented by monitors. The government has strongly defended its conduct, saying it complied with the law and that the election reflected the country’s democratic maturity.

Prime Minister Edi Rama welcomed Kos’s statement as recognition that Albania has strengthened electoral processes in line with EU standards. Members of the ruling Socialist Party have frequently cited improvements in voter registration, technology use, and procedural integrity.

Election experts, however, note that ODIHR’s reports on Albania spanning several electoral cycles have repeatedly focused on structural asymmetries rather than irregularities on election day itself. The mission’s findings on May 11 emphasized entrenched issues: the concentration of political power, the use of state resources, and blurred lines between the governing party and public institutions.

These concerns, analysts say, form the basis of ODIHR’s conclusion that the vote was not fully competitive, even as procedural elements were largely carried out smoothly.

The Democratic Party said it remains committed to the EU path but argued that acknowledging election shortcomings is essential to restoring public trust. Independent analysts note that electoral integrity remains a factor closely monitored by the EU and member states, especially as Albania advances into the next stages of accession talks.