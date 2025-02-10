Vetvendosje wins Kosovo elections, loses comfortable majority

Feb 10, 2025

The Vetvendosje Party led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti has claimed victory in the round of general elections held in Kosovo on February 9. With around 90 percent of the ballots counted, VV has reached about 41 percent whereas the opposition parties achieved lower figures of 22 percent for PDK, 17 percent for LDK and 7 percent (AAK). The vote of the diaspora has not been factored in yet. This time, Kosovo citizens could vote from their place of residence either through mail or by going directly to cast their ballot in their embassies and consular offices in around 19 countries.

Voter turnout decreased from 48 percent in 2021 into barely 40 percent this time round.

International observers noted the participation of Serb community in the north as well as in other Serbian inhabited areas in these elections. Ten out the 120 seats in the Kosovo parliament are set for the Serbian minority as per the constitution. An additional 10 are reserved for other ethnic minorities.

Compared to the last round of elections, VV has lost its comfortable vote share of about 50-51 percent which allowed it to form a government with relative ease. Now VV will need to build up a coalition. The opposition parties especially LDK have increased their vote share significantly but lack the numbers, even by lumping in together to form a stable government.

Elections in Kosovo were held in an atmosphere of calmness, with no substantial incidents and the political behavior of its stakeholders and citizens demonstrated solid respect for the democratic process both during the campaign and on election day. This was observed and applauded by the EU with an official statement. Observers in Albania have praised Kosovo and took to the media and social platforms again to laude its electoral process. Despite the fact that Kosovo is a relatively young state, or perhaps because of it, it has succeeded in holding free and fair elections with no contesting. Albania is yet to deliver such a clean process accepted from all competing sides.

In the background of these elections, there were entrenched problems between VV and the wide range of western strategic partners including the US and the EU which have not found a working relation with Kurti especially during the last years. The recently appointed US Envoy for International crises, Richard Grenell, a returning figure for the Western Balkans region, was not shy with words against Kurti during the campaign, tweeting several times that Kurti did not enjoy the support of the new US administration and neither that of the previous one.

Zooming in the relation between Albania and Kosovo

It is no secret now that the relations between Albania and Kosovo, especially focusing on the political exchanges, are at an all-time low.

The reason for this are to be sought in the paternalistic approach that Albania has taken towards Kosovo, according to the President of the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS), Albert Rakipi interviewed by Tirana Times.

“For well-known historical reasons, Albania has never played her role as mother-country. Much less has she been able to since 2008, when Kosovo became an independent state. Paradoxical as it may sound, it appears that Albania sees Kosovo as an Autonomous Province of hers,” Rakipi writes in an essay for the academic journal Tirana Observatory.

Rakipi mentions the many initiatives that Albania has brought forward without being asked and assuming a position that goes way beyond what should be its realistic ambition. “Albania has presented its own plan for the Association of the municipalities, without being asked by anyone. The stance has been that of trying to act as an intermediator with Serbia, something which Tirana cannot do at all. This role belongs to Washington and Brussels,” Rakipi adds.

Standing out in the midst of these stagnant context is the particularly difficult personal relation between Rama and Kurti itself.

Whereas the relations between the two countries have not marked any improvement in economic, cultural or even educational cooperation, there has been a lot of façade. This has taken the shape of folkloristic choreography of joint intergovernmental meetings. However even those have not succeeded to mask the antagonistic tension which was visible even in the last joint meeting held at the Parliament of Kosovo when Rama repeated his call for Kosovo to mend its relations with strategic partners of the west.

The political parties in Kosovo have long since abandoned their calls for unification with Albania, something which in the beginning of the political life of Vetvendosje was a central tenet which raised many eyebrows all over European capitals. Kosovo asks nothing more of Albania than diplomatic assistance with international organizations.

With Kurti likely keeping the reins of governance for another four years, unless there is a substantial recalibrating of Tirana’s approach the bilateral relations which should have been theoretically the best in the region, will continue to be frozen or even deteriorate.

Kosovo and the EU

VV and Kurti ran on a platform laser focused on sovereignty. Their slogan, “from corner to corner” was also alluding to a territorial approach, an emphasis on extending and consolidating state control over the entirety of Kosovo despite many challenges posed by Belgrade.

The new government in Kosovo will have to also assume responsibility of a new phase of negotiations with Belgrade which now will be carried out under a new and different EU leadership. Kaja Kallas and Peter Sorensen, taking over from Borrel and Lajcak, are expected to breathe new life into a dialogue that has long been on life support.

Independent analysts agree that whoever forms the new government in Kosovo will find on their desk the same to do list starting with finding a solution for the contentious issue of the establishment of the association of the Serb majority municipalities.

Kosovo is the only country of the Western Balkans that does not have an official candidate status in its relation with the European Union despite having applied for it. The EU is also yet to lift up punitive measures that affect its financial support for the country. Kosovo will celebrate its anniversary of independence next week on February 17.