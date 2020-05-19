DO NOT LET YOUR SPIRIT FADE!



The Polish Embassy in Tirana commemorates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Pope John Paul II

May 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carol Wojtyla, Pope John Paul II. April this year, marked the 15th anniversary of the death of John Paul II.



On the occasion of the jubilee of the birth of the Pope, beloved by the Polish people and to whom Albania and Albanians were very close, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Tirana had the honor to donate two sculptures of the head of St. John Paul II, made by master Mumtas Dhrami. One of the two sculptures went to the church of St. John Paul II in Bathore - exactly where the world's first church was dedicated to and named after St. John Paul just days after the Pope's sanctification and where the relics of the Saint are found. The second sculpture, thanks to the kindness, friendship and positivity of Archbishop G. Frendo, found a place in the Catholic Cathedral of Tirana, right next to the altar of St. Mary, very valuable to the Polish people and Pope John Paul II, who, as a motto for his Pontificate, chose the words "Totus Tuus" (Maria).



A few months after the decision to open EU negotiations with Albania and a few weeks before the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Zagreb, it is worth remembering that St. John Paul II called for tireless Europeanism throughout the continent. During his pontificate, he spoke of the two lungs of Europe, which would enable the old continent to breathe fully. During the life of St. John Paul II this second lung was in the east of the continent, while today it has been relocated here, in the Western Balkans.



During these two simple ceremonies, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Tirana was accompanied by the Chairwoman of the Cult Committee, Mrs. Loreta Aliko. On this occasion, Ambassador Bachura underlined, among other things, that the fight for human dignity in all its aspects has always been at the center of the activity of St. John Paul II. From them, as from the trunk of the Christian roots of the continent, sprouted new branches: dialogue, freedom and truth, justice and Love. In today's demonic conditions of loss of values, on which the COVID-19 contaminated breath releases its dark shadow, the battle for human dignity and the protection of humanity is ubiquitous.



Therefore, as a Pole, but also as the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Tirana, I have chosen the leitmotif words of the Holy Father's pilgrimage to Poland three decades ago - "Do not let your spirit fade!". Nowadays, I appeal to see the future with hope, that the spirit is kept alive, that empathy, solidarity and respect for the dignity of others grow. Such an approach will allow anyone to find a variety of reasons to do good.

At the same time, I thank all those who are on the front lines of the war against the virus: doctors, nurses, all health personnel, the police and the army, but also all those who try to provide us with bits of "normalcy" in these extraordinary times - public service workers. water supply and sewerage, energy supply, personnel of commercial units, pharmacies, banks, but also the administration - I send a big thank you to everyone. I thank the journalists for the truthful information, I thank all those who invest wholeheartedly in the political, religious and interpersonal dialogue.

We cannot step back from hardships on the path of the future. They are indispensable. In a way, they have to do with the very essence of transformation, as it should happen to us, but also around us. "Do not let your spirit fade!" also means: do not allow yourself to be enslaved by various currents of materialism that diminishes the horizon of values ​​- which also diminishes man himself. Let us not forget that truth is the source of true freedom and true human dignity. Let us not be afraid, let us not become scared. This final month of life in isolation, anxiety and insecurity will help bring to life the truth of the calling: "Do not let your spirit fade! Keep your spirits up! "

