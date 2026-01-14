U.S. designates Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorist organizations

Change font size: - + Reset

Saudi Arabia welcomes Washington’s decision and reaffirms joint stance against extremism

Tirana Times, January, 14, 2026 – The United States has officially designated branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon as terrorist organizations, marking a major shift in Washington’s approach toward political Islamist movements. The announcement immediately drew strong support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has long identified the Muslim Brotherhood as a destabilizing force in the region.

In a statement reposted by the Saudi Embassy in Tirana, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the U.S. move and emphasized that it supports efforts aimed at strengthening regional security, stability and counterterrorism cooperation. The Ministry reiterated that Riyadh condemns all forms of extremism and terrorism and supports initiatives that promote security and prosperity in Arab countries and beyond.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, is a transnational Islamist movement that has combined religious activism with political ambitions. Over the decades, different national branches have taken different paths: some have participated in electoral politics, others have been banned, and several have been accused by regional governments of supporting extremist networks or destabilizing state institutions. The organization’s status varies widely across the Middle East, with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain having designated it a terrorist entity, while other countries have maintained a more complex or ambiguous stance.

The U.S. decision aligns Washington more closely with key Arab partners who have urged stronger international measures against the Brotherhood’s political and financial structures. The designation is also expected to have diplomatic implications in countries where local branches or affiliated parties have had a political role.

Neither Washington nor Riyadh has yet provided detailed guidance on how the designation will be implemented in practical terms, including potential sanctions, restrictions on funding flows, or implications for affiliated political parties and civil society organizations in the affected countries. Analysts expect further clarification in the coming days as U.S. agencies outline enforcement mechanisms.

Saudi Arabia’s endorsement of the U.S. decision reflects continued alignment between the two governments on counterterrorism priorities at a time of heightened regional volatility, including ongoing conflict in Gaza, tensions in the Red Sea and shifting geopolitical dynamics involving Iran, Turkey and non-state actors across the Middle East.