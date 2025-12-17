Kremlin Echoes in Balkan Clickbait: How Fake Baba Vanga Prophecies Spread Across Albanian Media

Change font size: - + Reset

TIRANA, Tirana Times, December 16, 2025. Each December, apocalyptic headlines resurface across Albanian media warning of global collapse, Europe’s disappearance or the rise of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a world ruler, all attributed to the supposed prophecies of Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian mystic who died nearly three decades ago.

There is just one problem: there is no evidence she ever made such predictions.

Media experts say the annual cycle of sensational stories about Baba Vanga is more than harmless curiosity. Instead, they argue, it reflects a broader disinformation ecosystem in which unverified tabloid content, conspiracy theories and pro-Kremlin narratives are laundered into mainstream Albanian news outlets, including publicly funded media.

On Dec. 3, Albania’s state-run Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA) published a headline asking whether a Baba Vanga prophecy could “change the world in 2026.” The answer, according to researchers and fact-checkers, is a definitive no. Baba Vanga, whose real name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, left no written prophecies and was known primarily for offering personal health advice to visitors, not geopolitical forecasts.

Yet Albanian portals and television stations routinely republish translated articles from British tabloids or anonymous online sources, often without editorial scrutiny. The resulting stories are filled with predictions of wars, alien encounters, natural disasters and the decline of the West narratives that media scholars say align closely with themes promoted by Russian propaganda.

“This is information pollution disguised as curiosity,” said Erlis Çela, a media and communication researcher. “Mystical prophecies and apocalyptic narratives presented as news are often used as instruments to spread propaganda.”

Fact-checking expert Viola Keta agrees, warning that emotionally charged content built around mysticism is particularly effective in creating confusion and instability. “When these stories are repeated, especially ahead of major global events, they are very likely part of broader agendas that aim to generate fear and disorientation,” she said.

Baba Vanga’s historical role adds another layer of complexity. During Bulgaria’s communist era, she was closely monitored and instrumentalized by the state, receiving a salary and hosting visitors under strict official supervision. She was linked to Lyudmila Zhivkova, daughter of longtime dictator Todor Zhivkov, and her activities were reportedly managed with the involvement of state institutions.

According to her niece, Krasimira Stoyanova considered the most reliable biographical source Baba Vanga never issued written prophecies and did not focus on global politics. Most predictions attributed to her today are believed to be later fabrications, produced by tabloids, self-styled interpreters or actors seeking to exploit her reputation.

Academic research supports this view. A study by University of Texas scholars Mary Neuburger and Adam Hanzel found that Baba Vanga’s image has been repurposed in the Russian media space to legitimize pro-Kremlin narratives, particularly those portraying Putin’s leadership as historically destined or the West as doomed. While not centrally controlled, such narratives are useful to the Russian regime, the researchers argue.

Similar patterns have been documented closer to home. A 2024 Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) study found that mystical figures like Baba Vanga were among the channels through which anti-NATO and anti-European Union narratives entered Albanian media, often stripped of overt political framing and repackaged as entertainment or curiosity.

Despite repeated debunking, the same prophecies reappear year after year, recycled with new dates and dramatic headlines. Major Albanian outlets including national television stations and widely read online platforms have published such content, frequently sourcing British tabloids like the Daily Mail. The practice, analysts say, resembles a “fake news laundromat,” where anonymous social media claims are amplified by tabloids and then reproduced verbatim by local media.

The result is a blurred line between fact and fiction. Repetition across multiple outlets can give the illusion of credibility, making it increasingly difficult for audiences to distinguish verified information from speculation.

“It is particularly troubling when publicly funded media engage in click-driven publishing,” Çela said. “These institutions are supported by taxpayers and should not be chasing traffic with content that lacks any factual basis.”

For Keta, media literacy is only part of the solution. She argues that audiences also need to recognize the political and ideological profiles of the sources being republished. “People must ask whether the original outlet is known for sensationalism, conspiracy theories or specific political agendas,” she said.

As Albania prepares for another year-end news cycle, experts warn that without stronger editorial standards and accountability, the shadow of Baba Vanga and the narratives attached to her name will continue to serve as a convenient vehicle for misinformation far removed from harmless folklore.

Courtesy: Reporter.al