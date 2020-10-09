EC progress report gives green light for intergovernmental conference

The European Commission on Tuesday published its 2020 Progress Report on the Western Balkans, considering that Albania has made positive progress despite some remaining issues to be resolved in the list of pre-conditions to the launching of the first intergovernmental conference with the Union.

The European Commission adopted the 2020 Enlargement Package for the Western Balkans and annual reports for the countries assessed the implementation of fundamental reforms in each country in the Western Balkans and Turkey. The annual Enlargement Package was presented by the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

“The Commission has reinvigorated the EU enlargement policy, with work ongoing on three tracks,” he said, adding that, “In our package we look in details of these ongoing efforts, especially in the rule of law, and recommend the way forward for a dynamic implementation and long-lasting results. At the same time we are supporting the economic recovery and convergence of the region, through a newly adopted Economic and Investment Plan.”

Varhelyi commented on the fact that EU member states in March decided to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia as a commitment sign. “This shows that the European Union delivers on its promises,”- he said.

Varhelyi said in its presentation that Albania has fulfilled most of the conditions for the intergovernmental conference, however the report itself still accounts for many remaining issues to be resolved.

The report said that both in the country’s politics and judiciary it has fulfilled the criteria to launch the negotiations.

Assessing the political climate the report continued to mention the ever-squabbling confrontation but considered the June 5 agreement on the electoral reform as moderate progress and a fulfilled condition. Unlike the EU office in Tirana a day earlier, the report did not include the fact that governing Socialists passed unilaterally major electoral changes without agreeing with the opposition out of parliament, which was regrettable.

Despite recognizing progress on the justice reform, particularly the functioning of SPAK and NBI, the report considers the full functioning of the Constitutional Court as a condition “close to be fulfilled”, a terminology that is very accommodating for a process that has been delayed due to political infighting. The High Court despite having one functional chamber is also yet to be completed.

It also applauded the “good progress in the fight against corruption” but added that “final convictions in cases involving high-level officials remain limited.” The same opinion was for Albania’s fight against organized crime. It says that “Efforts need to continue in tackling money laundering.” In both the above-mentioned areas Brussels says Albania may start the talks too.

The EC found that Albania has made tangible progress on the implementation of public administration reform, but urges more efforts in that area, “including with a view to adopting a salary policy for civil servants.”

Civil society experts and observers of Albanian politics were generally unhappy with the report’s overtly saccharine tones. They point out that the report overlooks dramatic events and authoritarian tendencies. The perceived lack of accuracy of the report has also negatively influenced its legitimacy. Member states in the Council often rely on their own reporting and monitoring to make decisions about the progress achieved.

The progress report will be used to schedule a date for the start of EU talks with Albania in the first Intergovernmental Conference. The functioning of the Constitutional Court and the new media law remain some issues the country should fulfill before starting the membership negotiations.

