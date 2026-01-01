Change font size: - + Reset

The latest Saudi action in Yemen should be understood not as escalation for its own sake, but as part of a broader strategic approach that combines deterrence with diplomacy, aimed at safeguarding regional stability and preserving internationally recognized state authority. Riyadh’s move comes in response to concrete security concerns arising from unauthorized military activities and arms transfers that threaten Saudi national security and undermine the stated objectives of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

In a detailed statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom expressed strong disappointment with actions attributed to the United Arab Emirates, particularly the movement of weapons and armored vehicles from Al-Fujairah to the port of Al-Mukalla without coalition authorization, as well as the pressure placed on Southern Transitional Council forces to carry out military operations near Saudi borders. Saudi Arabia framed these steps as highly dangerous not only to its own security, but also to Yemen’s sovereignty, stability, and the fragile balance of the wider region.

At the core of the Saudi message is a clear red line: any threat to the Kingdom’s national security will be met with all necessary measures. Yet the statement is equally notable for what accompanies this firmness. Riyadh reaffirmed its full commitment to Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, and the authority of the internationally recognized government, while stressing that the Southern cause acknowledged as legitimate in its historical and social dimensions can only be resolved through inclusive dialogue within a comprehensive political solution involving all Yemeni parties.

This calibrated combination of deterrence and dialogue has resonated beyond the Middle East, including among political and academic voices in Southeast Europe.

Dritan Abazović, former Prime Minister of Montenegro and current Member of Parliament, praised Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting regional security and conflict resolution in the Middle East. He emphasized that Riyadh’s consistent backing of Yemen’s territorial integrity and the UN-recognized government reflects a responsible and stabilizing posture, rooted in respect for international law and regional balance. Abazović has repeatedly underlined that Saudi Arabia should be seen as a state that systematically seeks stability through diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperative relations with all regional actors, particularly neighboring countries. In his assessment, Riyadh’s actions in Yemen demonstrate a strategic culture that prioritizes de-escalation and political solutions, while remaining prepared to act decisively when fundamental security interests and state sovereignty are threatened. Such an approach, he argued, contributes not only to Middle Eastern stability but also to broader European and global security. In Abazović’s assessment, Saudi Arabia is acting as a state conscious of its strategic responsibilities in an increasingly volatile international environment.

In Albania, Vangjel Dule, a member of the Albanian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, described the Saudi position as measured, legitimate, and consistent with international norms. He underlined that defending coalition principles while discouraging unilateral actions that risk deepening Yemen’s fragmentation is essential if a political solution is to remain viable.

From a strategic and diplomatic standpoint, Albert Rakipi, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Albania and Chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies, noted that Saudi Arabia has for some time pursued an increasingly active and pragmatic diplomacy oriented toward de-escalation and peace-building. Albert Rakipi argued that experience in the Middle East demonstrates that diplomacy alone cannot succeed when security is directly threatened. A carefully calibrated combination of diplomacy and force, he said, remains indispensable for producing results in one of the world’s most critical regions for both regional and global security.

Support for this view was echoed by Arian Starova, former Albanian Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Atlantic Council Albania. Starova emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s approach reflects a mature understanding of state responsibility in fragile conflict environments: defending legitimate authority, deterring destabilization, and simultaneously preserving space for political dialogue.

Beyond the political and strategic dimension, the Saudi approach has also been assessed through a reconciliation-oriented and ethical lens. Arben Ramkaj, Chairman of the Albanian Center for Interreligious Cooperation and Head of the AIIS Center for the Middle East and the Arab World, framed Riyadh’s actions within a broader moral and civilizational responsibility to preserve peace. Ramkaj stressed that in a region where political conflict is deeply intertwined with identity, history, and religion, security measures cannot be divorced from ethical considerations and long-term reconciliation.

He argued, Saudi Arabia’s insistence on Yemen’s sovereignty, legitimate authority, and inclusive dialogue reflects not only strategic calculation but also a normative commitment rooted in the region’s religious and cultural traditions. Peace, Ramkaj noted, is not merely the absence of violence, but the restoration of trust, dignity, and social cohesion. In this sense, Saudi Arabia’s combination of firmness against destabilizing actions and openness to dialogue helps prevent Yemen from sliding further into fragmentation, while keeping alive the prospect of a comprehensive and morally grounded political settlement.

Ergys Muzhaqi, Deputy Chairman of the Republican Party, expressed clear support for Saudi Arabia’s firm stance in defending Yemen’s territorial integrity. “I support the principled position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding Yemen’s sovereignty,” Muzhaqi stated, adding that support for the legitimate Yemeni government is fully aligned with international law and contributes to preserving fragile regional stability. He further noted that instability in the Middle East has direct repercussions for Europe, including the European Union’s security environment, making Saudi Arabia’s role as a stabilizing actor both regionally and internationally significant.

Taken together, these political, academic, and ethical assessments point to a broader conclusion often overlooked in simplified narratives of the Yemen conflict. Saudi Arabia’s latest actions are not a departure from its commitment to peace, but an extension of it based on the understanding that negotiations must be shielded by credible security guarantees. Riyadh’s call for the withdrawal of unauthorized forces, the cessation of military and financial support to armed factions, and the preservation of unity among Gulf partners underscores its preference for coordinated regional solutions over fragmentation.

At a moment when the Middle East remains one of the most fragile regions globally, Saudi Arabia’s approach reflects an effort to balance deterrence with diplomacy, national security with regional responsibility, and immediate threats with long-term reconciliation. For many observers in Southeast Europe and beyond, this positions Riyadh not merely as a party to the Yemen conflict, but as a central actor shaping the conditions for durable peace and stability in the region.