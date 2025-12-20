A Structured Criminal Group Inside a National Security Institution: The AKSHI Case

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana, Tirana Times, 20 December 2025 – The investigation launched by Albania’s Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution has revealed the existence of a structured criminal group operating within the leadership of the National Agency for Information Society, AKSHI. At the center of the case stand the agency’s director and deputy director, accused of collaborating with criminal intermediaries and elements of law enforcement to control tenders and impose a climate of intimidation inside one of Albania’s most sensitive national security institutions.

According to prosecutors, the criminal structure built around AKSHI’s leadership went far beyond irregular procurement practices. The investigation points to the use of coercion, intimidation and the unlawful deprivation of liberty, methods characteristic of organized crime, used to silence opposition and enforce compliance. These acts were allegedly carried out with the knowledge and cooperation of the agency’s top leadership, transforming AKSHI into an operational platform for a criminal enterprise rather than a public institution.

The case also implicates high-ranking figures within the State Police and well-known intermediaries described by local media as coordinators between political power and organized crime. This convergence of institutional authority, criminal networks and enforcement bodies suggests that the group was able to operate for an extended period with protection and impunity, raising serious concerns about systemic state capture.

AKSHI is not a peripheral agency. It manages Albania’s core digital governance infrastructure, including the E-Albania platform and multiple state databases containing sensitive personal, financial and institutional data. As such, it constitutes critical national infrastructure. When control over such systems is compromised by a structured criminal group, the issue ceases to be administrative or financial and becomes a direct national security threat.

Security experts warn that criminal penetration of digital infrastructure institutions undermines the state’s ability to protect data essential to governance and sovereignty. Sensitive information can be exposed to illicit trade, blackmail or manipulation, and potentially transferred to international criminal networks or hostile foreign actors. In this context, the AKSHI case represents a severe breach of Albania’s digital and national security architecture.

Equally alarming is the failure of institutional safeguards. Aside from the Special Prosecution, no other national security or oversight body appears to have detected, prevented or publicly addressed the formation of a criminal enterprise within AKSHI’s leadership. This points to deep structural weaknesses and possible compromise within the broader security system, including intelligence, vetting and internal control mechanisms.

The political response has so far been limited. The governing majority has confined itself to welcoming the prosecutors’ actions, without addressing political responsibility or institutional accountability. Opposition figures argue that the case exposes a collapse of national security oversight and have called for urgent parliamentary hearings, the activation of the National Security Council and the involvement of Albania’s international partners to restore trust and credibility.

At its core, the AKSHI case marks a dangerous shift from systemic corruption to organized criminal governance within the state. This is not a matter of isolated abuse of office, but of a structured criminal group embedded in the leadership of a national security institution, using fear and violence to maintain control. The implications reach far beyond the agency itself, affecting the rule of law, public trust and the state’s capacity to safeguard its sovereignty.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the full extent of the criminal network has yet to be uncovered. What is already clear, however, is that the AKSHI case constitutes a critical test for Albania’s institutions. Whether it becomes a turning point in dismantling organized crime within the state, or another example of accountability confined to prosecutors alone, will have lasting consequences for national security and democratic governance.