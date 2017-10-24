‘Patriotic’ tourism loses ground as more Central European tourists discover Albania

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 24, 2017 14:39

‘Patriotic’ tourism loses ground as more Central European tourists discover Albania

Story Highlights

  • The 427,000 fewer Kosovo tourists during the first nine months of this year and especially the peak July-August season were compensated by a sharp increase in tourists from Poland, Switzerland, Germany and Italy

Related Articles

TIRANA, Oct. 24 – The number of Kosovo tourists to Albania has registered a surprise decline this year, slightly curbing the impact of the country’s ‘patriotic’ dominated tourism industry as

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 24, 2017 14:39

Free-to-read articles

Read More