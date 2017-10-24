‘Patriotic’ tourism loses ground as more Central European tourists discover Albania
- The 427,000 fewer Kosovo tourists during the first nine months of this year and especially the peak July-August season were compensated by a sharp increase in tourists from Poland, Switzerland, Germany and Italy
TIRANA, Oct. 24 – The number of Kosovo tourists to Albania has registered a surprise decline this year, slightly curbing the impact of the country’s ‘patriotic’ dominated tourism industry as