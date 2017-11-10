Poetic genius Kasem Trebeshina passes away at 92
Story Highlights
- One of the most valuable Albanian writers, Kasëm Trebeshina, passed away on Monday, at the age of 92. The funeral, which was held on Tuesday, officially bid the great author goodbye, marking the loss of a figure worthy not only due to his literary contributions, but also the principles and determination he personified during his difficult life as a writer, prisoner of the communist regime, and Albanian.
Related Articles
By Sidonja Manushi TIRANA, Nov. 6 – One of the most valuable Albanian writers, Kasëm Trebeshina, passed away on Monday, at the age of 92. The funeral, which was held on Tuesday,