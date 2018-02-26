Two-thirds of Albanians live in energy poverty, survey shows
Story Highlights
- “In households with average monthly income of up to 10,000 lek (€75), at least 36 percent of income goes to pay the electricity bill, compared to up to 12 percent for households with monthly income of more than 50,000 lek (€377),” a survey shows
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 26 – Two thirds of Albanian households say they face difficulty in paying off their monthly electricity bills and massively undertake actions to reduce their electricity consumption, especially